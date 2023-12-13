Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

BUDAPEST, Hungary – On a cold night in Hungary’s capital, shoppers at one of Europe’s most famous outdoor Christmas markets perused food stalls of local specialties and sipped warm mulled wine from paper cups. A holiday light show played in front of St. Stephen’s Basilica.

But despite the Christmas cheer, the cost of living crisis in the Central European country means many Hungarians and tourists alike are finding the beloved annual markets a blow.

A bowl of Hungary’s trademark goulash soup for $12. Stuffed Cabbage for over $18. A sausage hot dog for $23. Such were the prices at the bustling Budapest intersection on Monday. In a country where the average net wage is less than $900 a month, rising costs have left some Hungarians feeling that there is no value for them in the market.

“It’s not designed for the Hungarian wallet,” said Margit Varga, a first-time visitor from the southern city of Pécs. “The prices are absolutely unrealistic, whether it’s for tourists or Hungarians.”

Food prices at the popular Advent Basilica market and the nearby market at Vorosmarty Square have generated a wave of coverage in local media in recent weeks. Some outlets compared prices to similar markets in wealthier Vienna, less than three hours away by train, and found that some foods in Budapest are more expensive.

Ami Sindar, a 29-year-old visitor from London, said she recently went to a Christmas market in Cologne, Germany, and found that the food at the Budapest market was “much more expensive.”

“The atmosphere here is great, but the food prices…,” she said after having a cup of wine with friends. “I think it’s a shame for the locals… When there’s a beautiful market like this, you want all the tourists to be able to visit as well as the locals.”

While Christmas markets are typically targeted at foreign visitors and often charge a premium for their festive atmosphere, in Hungary other factors are driving up costs.

The economy ended four consecutive quarters of contraction in September and skyrocketing prices have plagued the country for the past two years. Hungary had the highest inflation among the 27-nation European Union, at more than 25% for most of 2023.

Food prices in particular have seen dramatic increases. Hungary started the year with grocery prices rising by nearly 50% compared with a year earlier, according to Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical office. Although growth rates have slowed significantly in recent months, high costs remain.

Retiree Lajos Hild, who visited the Advent Basilica market on Monday, said he is not used to the cost of sampling some of his favorite Christmas dishes.

He said, “When I was a kid and went to buy chestnuts, I could buy the whole stand at the vendor’s for a quarter of the price they cost now.”

In an effort to broaden options for less wealthy visitors, food vendors at both of Budapest’s Christmas markets are required to offer a rotating daily menu for 1,500 forints ($4.25). To wash it down, a cup of hot mulled wine goes for about $3.80.

Still, tourist Sindar said he is concerned that some locals may still be deprived of the holiday experience.

“I think there’s a huge difference in their earnings compared to what they were earning when they came into the market,” he said.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com