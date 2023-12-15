© Reuters. File photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends the EU leaders’ summit in Brussels, Belgium on December 14, 2023. Reuters/Yves Herman/file photo



By Krysztina Than and Gabriela Baczynska

BUDAPEST/BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday stood by his decision to veto a 50 billion euro ($54.94 billion) European Union aid package for Ukraine and said he would still support Kiev after membership talks. Can prevent participation in this block. Green signal was given.

At a summit in Brussels on Thursday, other EU leaders brushed aside Orban’s objections and escorted him out of the room, while he took the historic step of agreeing to begin accession talks with the war-torn country.

But they could not overcome resistance from Orban – who maintains close ties with Russia – to reforming the bloc’s budget to provide vital financial aid to Ukraine and more cash for other EU priorities such as migration management. For.

The breakthrough on the path to membership comes at a critical time for Ukraine when counteroffensive against Russian aggressor forces has failed to make major gains and US President Joe Biden has yet to get a $60 billion package for Kyiv through the US Congress. Be unable to.

Orban told state radio on Friday that he had to pause the aid package for Ukraine – part of a wider multi-year budget plan – to ensure Hungary would get the money it wanted from the EU budget.

“I have always said that if someone wants to amend the budget – and they want to – then this is a great opportunity for Hungary to make it clear that it should get what it deserves. Not half or a quarter of it. ,” He said.

EU leaders ended talks on the financial package, which require unanimity, in the early hours of Friday morning and said they would try again in January, with some optimism a deal could be reached then.

If no agreement is reached at that time, member states can also provide aid individually or make separate deals.

As for the decision to agree to launch membership negotiations with Ukraine, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed as a victory for Ukraine and Europe, Orbán insisted that the negotiations would be too long – and Hungary. This process can be stopped later also.

“This is a bad decision,” the Hungarian nationalist leader said. “Hungary bears no responsibility for this, we can stop the process later, and if needed we will apply the brakes, and the final decision will be made by the Hungarian Parliament.”

The news of the financing, which came just hours after the leaders agreed to begin membership talks, was bitter news for Ukraine.

Although membership will still be several years away, the Brussels summit decision moves Ukraine closer to its long-term strategic goal of establishing itself in the West and freeing itself from Russia’s orbit.

EU leaders were due to meet again on Friday to discuss the Israel-Hamas war and other topics.

($1 = 0.9102 euros)

