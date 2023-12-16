EU leaders failed to reach agreement on a long-term financial package for Ukraine in talks that lasted into the early hours of Friday, as Hungary’s Viktor Orban refused to compromise.

Advertisement

Hungary’s prime minister opposed Brussels’ proposal to provide Ukraine with €50 billion from EU coffers by 2027, a decision that requires the unanimous blessing of all EU leaders.

The €50 billion ‘Ukraine Facility’ – made up of €33 billion low-interest loans and €17 billion non-repayable grants – is pegged to a broader €100 billion review of the EU’s long-term budget, known as multiannual finance. As Framework (MFF). A group of northern countries fiercely protested the huge size of the top-up and struck a bargain to reduce the review.

European Council President Charles Michel told reporters Friday morning that all 26 EU countries except Hungary have come to an agreement on “all components” of the budget amendment, including cash for Ukraine.

Sweden was required to consult its parliament before giving the final green light.

“One leader couldn’t agree on this,” Michel said, referring to Hungary.

Leaders will get a second chance to reach a deal at an extraordinary summit in Brussels in January.

“We will return to this matter early next year and try to offer a consensus to make it possible for us to implement this,” Mitchell said. Besides, the door has also been kept open for the possibility of 26 member countries moving ahead without any agreement. Hungary’s clear support.

Several leaders also indicated that they might support a support package that would not include Hungary in order to bypass Orbán’s veto. “We are working on these ideas,” the Estonian prime minister told reporters as she arrived for the second day of the summit.

“But of course, it is much more difficult because you have to think about new tools and that means going to parliament, getting mandates and so on, it is even more difficult,” he said.

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that “it is possible for the 26 member states to provide funding on a bilateral basis, not through the MFF, not through EU structures.”

“But this is not where we want to be,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, EU leaders took the landmark decision to begin talks on Ukraine and neighboring Moldova joining the bloc without Hungary’s vote, although the decision required unanimity.

Orban unexpectedly removed my veto When he was asked to leave the room by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Hungary was allowed to abstain in an unprecedented move, a prime minister confirmed to Euronews.

Michel did not rule out the possibility of similar political maneuvers at the January summit.

But there are fears that a decision taken without the unanimous consent of all 27 leaders could weaken EU unity and set a dangerous precedent for future decisions on foreign policy.

Hungary’s prime minister has sharply criticized sending more cash to Ukraine amid claims there are high levels of corruption in the war-torn country. calling The group would have to devote its resources to making peace with Russia.

Orbán said, “The money for Ukraine in the short term is already in the (EU) budget. If we want to give bigger money in the long term, we have to manage outside the (EU) budget. And we support that. ” Before the talks on Thursday.

The failure to seal the deal comes at a critical time in Kiev’s war efforts, with US funds also currently blocked in Congress amid resistance from Republican senators.

Advertisement

Government officials in Kiev say the country could face a budget deficit of $43.58 billion (€39.46 billion) in 2024, with a single day of fighting costing $136 million (€124 million).

“Ukraine is in crisis, Ukraine will not stand firm without the support and continued support of both the EU and the US, the two towers of freedom and democracy in the world,” Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.

He warned, “And if Ukraine does not get support from the EU and the US, Putin will win and then there will be all the consequences for the world.”

Earlier this week, the European Commission released €10.2 billion in EU funds to Orban’s government after the money was blocked in Hungary due to rule-of-law violations. The timing of the decision fueled speculation that the remaining frozen funds, worth about €20 billion, could be used as a bargaining chip to extract concessions on funding to Ukraine from Orban.

Orbán’s political allies told Bloomberg said earlier this week that if the EU “insists that Ukraine’s funding should come from the revised EU budget”, the issue would essentially be with EU funds withheld from Hungary. Will be connected. The EU executive says Budapest has not met the necessary conditions related to corruption and public procurement to block further funding.

Advertisement

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned on Thursday, “I don’t want to get into some kind of market logic where we should trade one thing for another. This is about the security of Ukraine.”

Orbán also claimed on Thursday that there was no rush to ratify a new budget for Ukraine, insisting that “there was already a comprehensive solution in the budget.”

The €18 billion aid package for Ukraine, approved after several hours of wrangling over Orban’s reservations in November 2022, has allowed EU aid to arrive every month. While the pot has dried up to €16.5 billion, some diplomats suggested it could be extended to 2024 without requiring unanimous approval of all member states.

The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell also plans to use the European Peace Facility (EPF) – the bloc’s military fund for Kiev – to boost support to Ukraine by an additional €20 billion over the next four years.

Frugal people have tightened the belt of the European Union

The €50 billion package for Ukraine is part of what? Comprehensive €100-billion top-up An EU long-term budget proposed by Brussels to address unexpected costs related to migration, technological progress, natural disasters and rising interest rates on EU debts.

Advertisement

The European Commission had called for €66 billion of that pot to be deposited as fresh cash in EU capitals, a proposal strongly rejected by so-called ‘frugal’ countries including Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden – Some of whom wanted to limit it. Top-up for Ukraine facility only.

Diplomatic sources said late Thursday that in the latest agreement, leaders had discussed reducing the total top-up to €65 billion, of which only €21 billion would be fresh money.

Southern countries such as Greece and Italy had demanded more money to support migration management and opposed further belt tightening.

Meanwhile, the EU executive’s demand for an additional €18.9 billion to meet unexpectedly high interest rates on loans taken out in its €750 billion COVID recovery plan was rejected. To avoid burning a hole in the EU budget to cover these costs, leaders are negotiating a so-called ‘cascading’ solution that would allow them to redeploy and redeploy other existing funds to cover interests. Will allow to give priority.

Source