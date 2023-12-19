Due to the sharp decline in inflation, Hungary’s central bank is expected to further ease its monetary policy in 2024.

Hungary’s central bank (MNB) has cut its key interest rate by 75 basis points to 10.75%.

The announcement, made on Tuesday after the MNB Monetary Council’s last meeting of the year, is the third consecutive cut since October. The overnight deposit rate will drop to 9.75% from tomorrow, while the overnight loan rate will drop to 11.75%.

The benchmark interest rate started the year at 18%, and declined significantly throughout the year due to a sharp decline in inflation due to low energy prices and sluggish consumption. This is expected to continue into early 2024.

The MNB also released its updated economic forecast, indicating a strong decline in the upcoming inflation report. In November, consumer prices rose 7.9% year-on-year and core inflation stood at 9.1%.

The consumer price index is expected to return to the central bank’s inflation target of between 4% and 5.5% in 2025.

Hungary’s economy is expected to improve

In annual comparisons, it shrank in the first three quarters of the year, but for the last three months of 2023, the MNB is expecting annual GDP growth to rise, bank Vice President Barnabas Virag said in a press briefing after the Monetary Council decision. .

The MNB expects GDP to grow by 2.5-3.5% in 2024, followed by 3.5-4.5% in 2025 and 3-4% in 2026.

The council also discussed the possibility of a 100 basis point rate cut today, Virag said at a press briefing.

Earlier in November, the Vice President indicated that interest rates could fall below 10% for the first time in February 2024, which has been widely interpreted to mean that the 75 basis points per month rate is almost certain to remain in place until then.

