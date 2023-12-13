Hungary’s right-wing populist government approved legislation to guard against a perceived increase in undue political interference by foreign individuals or groups.

Independent media outlets and rights groups on Wednesday condemned legislation passed by Hungary’s right-wing populist government that would allow authorities to investigate and prosecute people accused of undermining the country’s sovereignty.

The coalition government composed of Fidesz and KDNP parties approved the ‘Sovereignty Protection Act’ on Tuesday. It calls for the creation of a new government authority that would have the power to gather information about any groups or individuals who benefit from foreign funding and influence public debate.

The measure requires Hungary’s secret services to assist authorities in their investigations and allows anyone found guilty of violating the new law a prison sentence of up to three years.

Opponents of the law have compared it to Russia’s “foreign agent” law and said its broad language could be used to arbitrarily target government critics. The country’s right-wing prime minister, Viktor Orban, has long been accused of cornering much of Hungary’s media and creating an autocratic political system that undermines democratic norms.

Representatives of 10 independent news outlets signed an open letter condemning the law, saying that the Hungarian government had unfairly accused them of “serving foreign interests”.

“This is a deliberate lie that not only denigrates newsrooms that do vital work for democracy, but also defames the Hungarians who watch, listen to and read their content,” the outlets wrote. From “hidden money or subsidies”.

The Hungarian government argues that the law is designed to prevent political parties from receiving funding from abroad for election campaigns, as it claims a coalition of six opposition parties did so ahead of the 2022 parliamentary election. As a result, Orbán won his fourth consecutive term in power. ,

In November, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic urged the Hungarian government to withdraw the bill, saying it “poses a significant threat to human rights and should be abandoned.”

If the law were adopted, Mijatovic wrote at the time, it would provide the Hungarian government “even greater opportunity to silence and stigmatize independent voices and opponents.”

A group of Hungarian non-governmental organizations also condemned the law in a letter signed by seven rights groups, including Amnesty International, Transparency International and the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union.

The groups called the law “nothing more than a political propaganda project built on secret service methods” and charged that it violates Hungary’s constitutional, international and EU obligations. They vowed to take legal action against the law and to provide support and assistance to targeted civil communities, activists and media actors.

