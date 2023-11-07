Hungary’s right-wing populist government determined that some of her photos violate a controversial law prohibiting LGBTQ+ content.

Hungary’s culture minister has fired the director of the Hungarian National Museum in Budapest, accusing him of failing to comply with a controversial law that bans the showing of LGBTQ+ material to minors.

In 2021, Laszlo L. Simon’s dismissal came after the Hungarian government determined in late October that five photographs would be displayed at the prestigious World Press Photo Exhibition. Violated laws restricting children’s access to material depicting homosexuality or gender transition, The museum subsequently placed a notice on its website and at the entrance to the World Press Photo exhibit – which showcases excellent photojournalism – that the collection is restricted to visitors over the age of 18.

In a statement, the Cultural Ministry wrote that Simon was dismissed for failing to comply with the law and “engaging in conduct that made it impossible for him to continue his employment.”

Writing on his Facebook page on Monday (October 6), Simon, a member of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party and former secretary of the cultural ministry, said that neither he nor the museum knowingly violated Hungary’s 2021 “child protection” law Is.

Simon wrote, “I take notice of the decision, but I cannot accept it. As a father and grandparent of four children, I strongly reject the idea that our children should be run by me or by me. Must be protected from the going institution.”

The photos in question document a community of elderly LGBTQ+ people in the Philippines who have shared a home for decades and cared for each other as they aged. The photographs show some members of the community dressed up and wearing make-up.

The Hungarian government, led by nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has restricted the availability of materials that “promote” or depict homosexuality to minors in media, including television, films, advertisements, and literature.

While the government insists the law is designed to protect children from sexual propaganda, it has taken legal action in 15 EU countries, with the bloc’s Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calling it “outrageous”.

Showcasing outstanding photojournalism, the mission of the prestigious global photo exhibition is to bring visual coverage of a range of important events to a global audience. More than 4 million tourists from all over the world come here every year.

