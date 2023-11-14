Hundreds of people were immediately evacuated from the tower block due to major structural defects

Hundreds of residents of a tower block have been evacuated after their local council admitted the property had “major structural defects”.

Almost 400 people are to leave Barton House in Bristol after the city council announced that surveys showed the property would not be safe in the event of a fire or explosion.

Bristol City Council said during a press conference on Tuesday that residents have been told to leave and stay with friends and family, or go to designated rest centres.

For those who have no place to stay, a mosque has been built nearby.

According to the council, residents will be evacuated this evening and tonight, and have been asked to pack enough belongings to last them “a day or two”. The council said officers were going door-to-door asking residents to evacuate their homes.

Barton House is the oldest tower block on its estate, dating back to the 1950s, and the council said it was carrying out a building survey while it decided on the long-term future of the 98-flat estate.

The immediate evacuation of tenants and residents would allow the council to conduct more surveys so they can make “informed long-term decisions”, he said.

During the survey, experts found that the building’s structure could be “compromised” in the event of a fire, explosion or major impact.

I’m here at the point where people are starting to leave Barton House. People I’ve talked to have very little information about where they’ll spend the night pic.twitter.com/8F5aAq0y70 – Sean Morrison (@seanmorrison_) 14 November 2023

A council spokesperson said: “The council has housing officers and support teams on the ground, knocking on doors, sending messages, making every possible effort to speak to every person on the block and advise them to leave.

“This is an ongoing incident and will last through the night and into tomorrow, possibly beyond.

“This is a temporary encampment of the building so the council can get into it and see what work is required and if there are changes, we will update residents.”

Declaring a major incident allows the council, which has said the issue is not related to RAAC Concrete, to seek help from external organisations.

This afternoon’s Bristol City Council meeting was postponed following the revelations.

Local GP surgery Wellspring Settlement said on Twitter (formerly Twitter) that this was likely to be an information point.

Bristol City Council said emergency services had been put on standby as a precaution.

