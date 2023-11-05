Humanoid robots are here, but they're a little weird. Do we really need them?

Open this photo in Gallery:

Agility Robotics' robot, Digit, performs maneuvers at the company's office in Pittsburgh on Aug. 16.

Creating a robot that is both humane and useful is a decades-old engineering dream inspired by popular science fiction.

While the latest artificial intelligence craze has sparked another wave of investment in the quest to create humanoids, most existing prototypes are clumsy and impractical, looking better in staged performances than in real life. That hasn’t stopped a handful of startups from sticking to it.

“The intention is not to start from scratch and say, ‘Hey, we’re trying to make a robot look like a person,’” said Jonathan Hurst, co-founder and chief robotics officer of Agility Robotics. “We’re trying to build robots that can operate in human space.”

Do we even need humanoids? Hurst describes Agility’s warehouse robot Digit as human-centered, not humanoid, a distinction meant to emphasize what it does rather than what it is trying to be. .

At the moment, what it does is pick up luggage boxes and move them. Amazon announced in October that it would begin testing Digit for use in its warehouses, and Agility opened an Oregon factory in September to mass produce it.

Digit has a head that houses cameras, other sensors, and animated eyes, and a torso that essentially works as its engine. It has two arms and two legs, but its feet are more bird-like than human-like, the presence of inverted knees resembling that of so-called digitigrade animals such as birds, cats and dogs that walk on their toes rather than flat feet.

Rival robot-makers like Figure AI are taking a more purist approach to the idea that only true humanoids can effectively navigate workplaces, homes, and a society built for humans. Figma also plans to start with a relatively simple use case, such as in a retail warehouse, but its goal is to have a commercial robot that can be used to perform many of the tasks humans have to do due to the decline in birth rates. Can be iterated like. Worldwide.

“There aren’t enough people doing these things, so the market is huge,” said Brett Adcock, CEO of Figure AI. “If we can get humanoids to do things that humans don’t want to do because there are humans in shortage, we could sell millions of humanoids, maybe billions.”

However, at this time, Adcock’s company does not have a prototype that is ready for the market. Founded just a year ago and having raised millions of dollars, it recently released a 38-second video of the figure walking through its testing facility in Sunnyvale, California.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is also trying to create a humanoid called Optimus through the electric carmaker’s robotics division, but a publicized live demonstration last year of the robot’s strangely halting steps didn’t impress experts in the robotics field. Did. It appears that Tesla’s Austin, Texas-based neighbor Apptronic is far ahead, having unveiled its Apollo Humanoid in an August video demonstration.

All the attention – and money – spent on creating useless humanoid machines may make the whole enterprise seem like a pointless hobby for wealthy technologists, but for some pioneers of legged robots it’s all about what you learn along the way.

“Not just about their design and operation, but also about how people respond to them, and the underlying technologies important for mobility, dexterity, perception and intelligence,” said Marc Raibert, co-founder of Boston Dynamics. The dog-like robot was named Spot.

Raibert said that sometimes the path of development is not a straight line. Boston Dynamics, now a subsidiary of carmaker Hyundai, experimented with creating a humanoid that could handle boxes.

“This led to the development of a new robot that was not actually humanoid, but had many humanoid characteristics,” he said via an e-mail message. “But the changes resulted in a new robot that could handle boxes faster, work longer, and work in tight spaces like trucks. Therefore, humanoid research gave rise to a useful non-humanoid robot.’

Some startups aiming for human-like machines focus on improving the dexterity of robotic fingers before trying to make their robots walk.

“Walking is not the hardest problem to overcome in humanoid robotics,” said Geordie Rose, co-founder and CEO of Sanctuary AI, a British Columbia, Canada-based startup. “The most difficult problem is the problem of understanding the world and being able to operate it with your hands.”

Sanctuary’s newest and first bipedal robot, Phoenix, can stock shelves, unload delivery vehicles and operate checkouts, which Rose sees as a long-term goal for the robot to understand the physical world, Which is the starting step to being able to reason about it. A way that looks like intelligence. Like other humanoids, it aims to look attractive, as how it interacts with real people is a big part of its function.

“We want to be able to provide labor to the world, not just for one thing, but for everyone who needs it,” Rose said. “Systems must be able to think like people. We can call it artificial general intelligence if you want. But I more specifically mean that systems need to be able to understand speech and they need to be able to translate that understanding of speech into action that will satisfy job roles throughout the economy.

Agility’s Digit robot caught Amazon’s attention because it can walk and even rotate in a way that could complement the e-commerce giant’s existing fleet of vehicle-like robots that move large carts around its vast warehouses. Take away.

“The mobility aspect is real more interesting,” said Ty Brady, Amazon’s chief technologist for robotics, after the company showed it off at a media event in Seattle.

Currently, Digit is being tested to assist with the repetitive task of lifting and carrying empty totes. But its presence there will revive some fears about robots taking away people’s jobs, a story Amazon is trying to prevent from spreading.

Damien Shelton, co-founder and CEO of Agility Robotics, said warehouse robots are “just the first use case” of the new generation of robots he hopes will be used rather than feared as they prepare to enter businesses and homes. They will be adopted.

“So in 10, 20 years, you’ll see these robots everywhere,” Shelton said. “Forever, human-centric robots like these are going to be a part of human life. So that’s pretty exciting.”

