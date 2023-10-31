'Humanity is rapidly on the path to oblivion': Billionaire investor Bill Ackman urges Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk to stop promoting hatred for the dollar

Are social media moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg guilty of raising the world’s collective temperature just to make a quick buck?

Fellow billionaire and Wall Street investor Bill Ackman blamed the duo, along with TikTok CEO Shaw Chew, for stoking racial, ethnic, religious and generational divisions that dehumanize the suffering and deaths of innocents. .

Whether it’s Facebook, Instagram, threads or Twitter/X, engagement-farming algorithms calibrated to give users a constant dose of outrage to scroll through are helping to amplify hate, he says.

“Social media has been fueling hate for a decade because algorithms are messing with us,” the CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square posted on Musk’s platform. on Monday,

Addressing both Musk and Zuckerberg’s social media platforms directly, he urged them to change their programming code in a way that would facilitate people finding common ground: “If we don’t fix this soon, humanity will “Rapidly on the road to oblivion, and it will be too late.”

However, the money manager reserved his biggest criticism for the US subsidiary of China’s ByteDance.

“TikTok should probably be banned. No foreign government should control the minds of our next generation of leaders.

social media tools

Social media is like other communication tools – in the right hands it has the potential to do good, but in the wrong hands it can be weaponized to do harm.

Real-time microblogging sites like X and Threads deliver information instantly which often spreads across the Internet before it can be verified. Malicious actors can use this unique feature to deliberately distribute content lacking critical context with the aim of pulling at emotional heartstrings to further their objectives.

While regulated TV broadcasters are obliged to make decisions when broadcasting video footage, there is little accountability for content published by users on social media platforms.

It puts pressure on news organizations to follow suit and has been blamed for the failure of many professional news outlets who rushed to report on the hundreds of reported deaths in Gaza’s al-Ahli hospital – more on those reports later. Questions were raised to such an extent that new York Times Issued an apology to its readers.

deepfake ai

The rise of deepfake AI tools has made it more difficult for users to decide what information is accurate and what information is irrelevant at any given time.

That’s why the European Union, a group of 27 different member states comprising dozens of ethnic groups that have a history of waging war among each other, is planning to introduce a Digital Services Act in 2022 in an effort to rein in social media. Established. It has now issued formal inquiries into the cases of X, Meta and TikTok.

Ackman himself has used social media to express his outrage. In the immediate aftermath of the October 7 attacks on Israeli civilians by Hamas militants, he pressed for punishment and blacklisting of Ivy League students who did not agree with his political views and blamed the Israeli government for the violence. Was appointed.

Source: fortune.com