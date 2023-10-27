Is AI supporting social cohesion? UNICEF and Medecins Sans Frontiers are using it to save lives. Find out how technology is supporting human work.

AI can be used for an infinite number of tasks. It can answer your questions, draw pictures, or even create a virtual friend for you. Lately, it’s been saving lives.

The International Committee of the Red Cross began using it in 2019 to more effectively detect anti-personnel landmines. Previously, human experts alone analyzed infrared images from mine detection drones, which was a time-consuming and inaccurate process. Now, AI assists these operators by directly flagging suspicious images. This saves a lot of time.

Eric Tollefsen, director of the Red Cross weapons contamination unit who is in charge of the project, says it feels as if the analyst has a thousand assistants.

But how does it work?

In concrete terms, the Red Cross has provided the computer with thousands of infrared images already classified, so that it can remember all possible situations and autonomously recognize the presence of mines, as well as their size, type and exact location. This is machine learning.

The Médecins Sans Frontieres Foundation is testing AI like this from 2023 as part of its AI4CC project, which aims to improve the accuracy of cervical cancer diagnosis in remote areas like Malawi. Identifying the disease is complex due to the lack of resources in these areas. As a result, up to 30% of women who test negative are reassured when they leave the doctor, even if they already have cancerous lesions that the operator was unable to pick up. Thousands of people lose their lives every year.

Thanks to images recorded and classified by a computer, AI can recognize the presence of lesions with more than 90% accuracy. Additionally, it can be deployed within cervical analysis instruments called colposcopes.

AI can still be used in many different ways by humanitarian organizations to protect populations and improve our quality of life. For example, it is possible to more accurately predict natural disasters to anticipate the safety and needs of communities, as can be seen with Google’s Flood Hub.

UNICEF, in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), has also developed artificial intelligence models to predict and combat diseases such as dengue fever in subtropical countries.

Watch our video above to learn more.

video editor • Matthew Olagnier

additional sources • Motion Designer: Matthew Ashe; Executive Producer: Thomas Duthois

