Humane's ai pin close up techcrunch

A few hours after this morning’s big unveiling, Heumann opened its doors to a handful of press. Located in an unassuming building in San Francisco’s SOMA neighborhood, the office is home to the startup’s hardware design teams.

Next door is an office that houses Humane’s product engineers, while the electrical engineering team works from a third space directly across the street. The company also operates an office in New York, although the bulk of its staff of 250 is based here in San Francisco.

Today, most of the space is occupied by a series of demo stations (with a strict filming policy), where different AI pins are placed in different states, exposing their outlandish machinations. However, before attending these, Humane’s co-founders stand in front of a small group of chairs, flanked by a flat screen that lays out the company’s vision.

CEO Bethany Bongiorno gives a brief history of the company, starting with how co-founder and Chairman Imran Chaudhry met on his first day at Apple. The entire history of the company is linked to their former employer. That’s where they reportedly poached CTO Patrick Gates, along with 90 or more other former Applepers.

For his part, Chaudhary presents the company’s story as one of S-curves – 15-year cycles of technology that form the foundation, and ultimately give way, for what comes next. “The last era has been stable,” he told the room, adding that the smartphone is “16 years old” — although this also appears to be a dig at his former employers, whose first iPhone came out in 2007.

He presented Heumann’s first product as “a new way of thinking, a new sense of opportunity.” It is, he says, an effort to “produce AI.” The personal presentation is definitely more down to earth than the earlier videos would lead you to believe. It’s true that the statements are still grand and sweeping, referring to the lapel-worn device as the next step in a computing journey that began with room-sized mainframes, but the conversation becomes more practical when the device is laid out in front of us. It happens.

The matchbook-sized device has a Snapdragon processor and 32GB of local storage. The camera is a 12-megapixel sensor designed for smartphones but integrated into Humane’s own module. It has an accelerometer and gyroscope and depth and time of flight sensors. Like Apple products, it is designed in California and manufactured primarily in Asia.

Most of the exterior of the device is monopolized by a touch panel that houses most of the on-board components and a battery that gets four or five hours on a charge. On top of that, a camera bar of sorts houses the laser projection system as well as the aforementioned sensors – which is the most eye-catching aspect of the whole affair. The camera bar is tilted downwards. Heumann says they tested the pin on a variety of body types and settled on a design that could accommodate larger-chested users.

The company also told me that it tested the laser projection with a spectrum of different skin colors to make sure it would be visible. While visually arresting, the projections are essentially treated as a secondary feature to the sound-first product. However, if you’re in an environment that’s too loud or too quiet to accommodate the small, upward-facing speaker running across the top of the device, tap the touchpad and the camera starts looking for the hand. Is. Once viewed, it begins to project.

Chaudhary demonstrated the feature during a TED talk in May. In a minute or two, a staged call comes in from Bongiorno, which Pin projects on his palm in text form. From here, he can tap his palm to accept or reject the call, the system will identify the activity and act accordingly.

However, lasers can display far more. Show the text of messages, which you can scroll through by pinching with the same hand. They can also display rudimentary previews of the images you shoot, with the green laser not doing the best job of highlighting the subtle intricacies of a photo.

The AI ​​pin does have a bit of heft, though this is offset somewhat by the “battery booster” that comes in the box, bringing total battery life to about nine hours. The product comes with an egg shaped case which adds another full charge to the product. You can insert the pin, booster, or both and they will magnetically snap into place. Charging takes place via a series of pins on the back of the device. Apart from this, there is also a charging pad in the box for home use.

Bongiorno confirmed previous reports of an initial batch of 100,000 units. “I think like every hardware startup, we want to make sure to plan conservatively for all scenarios,” she says. “Initially for us it was really the conservative, right and responsible thing to do in terms of demand, and we had to allow for optionality if our demand went over 100,000.”

She adds that, as of yesterday, more than 110,000 people had signed up to wait – although this number is more a sign of curiosity than actual purchase plans, as no deposits were required. The listing is also global, while the device is only available for preorder in the US, where it will go on sale sometime “early next year.” The initial waitlist group will be given “priority access” to purchase the product.

The heart of the device is AI. It’s one of the first hardware products to ride the current wave of excitement around generic AI, but it certainly won’t be the last. Sam Altman’s name has been closely associated with the startup since the day it was announced. I ask how closely Altman and OpenAI were involved in building the product.

“Sam led our Series A in 2020. Imran was very clear that Sam was the target of the Series A and he really wanted him on board,” says Bongiorno. “I think there was a lot of mutual respect and excitement about what we all believed to be the future, in terms of computers. He has been an incredible advocate and supporter for us, and has picked up the phone whenever we needed advice and guidance. We are working with the OpenAI team. Our engineering team collaborated and worked closely together.”

According to Chaudhary, GPT is one of the many LLMs being benefited by the system. He also confirmed that GPT-4 will be one of the examples the system uses. Ultimately, however, the design of the exact AI system to be used for any given task is somewhat unclear. They are accessed on a case-by-case basis, depending on the PIN’s determination of the appropriate course of action.

This also applies to web-based queries. The system crawls various search engines and resources such as Wikipedia. Some will be official content partners, others will not. So far, the partners are actually limited. It features OpenAI and Microsoft, as well as Tidal, which serves as the system’s default music app. An example given during one of our demos was “Play music produced by Prince”, rather than the more straightforward “Play Prince”.

“Part of our AI is proprietary. We build our own AI, and then we leverage things like GPT and models from OpenAI,” says Bongiorno. “We can add a lot of services from LLM and others, and our goal is to make the platform accessible to everyone.” And I think we’re thinking about different revenue models. There will be things that we can add and also thinking about different revenue streams on the platform.

The goal is to make the experience seamless, both in terms of the LLM and what’s happening on the backend with web searches and updates. The system is designed to continuously push updates and add new features in the background. It also uses additional context, including recently asked questions and location using the on-board GPS.

Photos are also a big part of the puzzle. The on-board camera has an ultra-wide angle with a 120-degree field of view. It has no autofocus – instead it has a fixed focal length. In the lighting of the SF offices, at least, the photos looked solid. There’s a good part of computational photography that happens with tools, including checking whether the pin is level when the shot is taken and orienting the final image accordingly.

Everything here still feels very early days, but it’s clear that a lot of care (and money) was spent on the product. Demand is probably the biggest question mark here. Has Humane really found a killer app? For smartwatch makers, health has long been the answer. But health tracking plays a much smaller role here.

The product doesn’t actually come in direct contact with the wearer’s skin, so the health metrics it’s actually able to collect are probably limited beyond serving as a pedometer — though that feature isn’t currently supported. The biggest health-related feature at the moment is calorie counting, which specifically tells you how many calories and other nutritional facts are in a piece of food placed in front of the camera using an unknown third-party food detection platform.

The price will definitely be a hurdle for the unproven device – $699 is basically nothing by smartphone standards, but it’s a lot for a first-generation product and new form factor. The added $24 per month doesn’t help either, although Bongiorno says, “You’re getting a phone number; You get unlimited talk, text and data; You get as many AI queries as you want, in addition to all our AI services. “Today, we see how much enthusiasm there is for ChatGPT, where people are already paying for access.”

However, if you don’t pay that month, the product is effectively a paperweight until you start subscribing.

Before our session adjourns, I ask Chaudhary how the company got to the top of all places, especially when head-worn displays have been seen as the default for some time. Certainly his former employer Apple is betting on the face with its upcoming Vision Pro.

“Relevant computing has always been thought of as something you have to wear on your face,” he says. “There are a lot of issues with it. Many people wear the glasses you wear for no exact reason. This is either to help you see or to protect your eyes. It’s a very personal decision – your frame size, your frame weight. It all goes into something that is as unique as you are. If you look at the power of context, and it is a barrier to getting relevant calculations, there must be another way. So we started looking at what is the piece that allows us to be much more personal? We have come to terms with the fact that we all wear clothes, so how can we decorate a device that gives us references on our clothes?

Source: techcrunch.com