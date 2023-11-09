Humane may launch a $699 AI-powered projector to replace your phone. This isn’t the craziest part



If there’s one company that has really embraced the ChatGPIT/AI era, it’s Humane, a secret startup created by a super team of ex-Apple employees, including co-founders Imran Chaudhry and Bethany Bongiorno. The company, which has been releasing teasers and mission statements for the past four years for its first consumer product, is set to unveil the “AI Pin” tomorrow. The timing of the launch event is unknown.

Also: OpenAI CEO sees potential for GPT-5 uphill battle, new type of consumer hardware

What’s a little more clear is how much the screen-less AI wearable will cost and what its surface-level features are, thanks to documents obtained by the verge, Supposedly, Humane’s AI Pin will cost $699, which is a bit less than the flagship smartphones the company sought to replace with its hand-projecting, voice-activated device. But wait, there’s more.

The AI ​​PIN will also require a $24 monthly “human membership” to access T-Mobile’s network (with a phone number), cloud storage for photos and videos, and unlimited questions to its voice assistant that leverage the AI ​​model. Picks up. Microsoft and OpenAI.

In a TED Talk in April, Humane’s Imran Chaudhry demonstrated how an AI PIN could project a caller ID when an incoming call comes in, as well as summarize your day’s emails and identify foods and their nutritional values. With other great features like. With the device expected to be powered by GPT-4, the AI ​​Pin will be able to tap into a number of AI tools to help you throughout your day. This is in contrast to how we trust various apps on our phones.

humanitarian/ted

the verge It also reports that the AI ​​Pin’s operating system will be called Cosmos, and the device will come with two magnetic clips that will also serve as battery packs. Humane calls them “battery boosters” and they’re intended to keep the wearable glued to your shirt or other surfaces as it projects relevant information into the palm of your hand or scans your surroundings for context-based queries. . When one battery runs out, you can change another battery for instant revival.

Also: Next year’s Samsung Galaxy smartphones will feature live AI translation of calls

Some other leaked details on the AI ​​Pin include its built-in “Personic speaker,” the ability to connect to Bluetooth headphones (leaving this out would be a big head-scratcher), a “trust light” that emits when the wearable plays audio. or recording video, and a built-in touchpad for physical input.

We’ll learn more about the wearable’s functionality, battery life, and how Humane decided to present its future of mobile computing during the official unveiling tomorrow. Stay tuned to ZDNET for more details.

Source: www.zdnet.com