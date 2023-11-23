Humane co-founder shows how AI PIN works after clumsy launch

Two weeks ago, Heumann finally showed its AI PIN to the world. Last week, the screen-less device officially went up for order. There’s just one problem: We still barely know how it works.

Heumann invited a small number of media outlets, including In Verse, for its launch event. We got to see and touch the $699 AI PIN, but didn’t actually use it — it was demonstrated by Humane staff. The company then released a strange video in which co-founders Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhry demoed the device. But instead of the popular reaction Heumann was hoping for, people described the video as low-energy and complained that it didn’t really explain how the AI ​​Pin works or what it can do.

Humane is now to the rescue, and Bongiorno has been busy sharing videos of the AI ​​pin on social media to explain how it works. Humane probably should have put all this information in its official launch video instead of posting it piecemeal on X, but better late than never, right?

Here’s a video of Bongiorno using AI Pin’s “Laser Ink Display” projector to send a short message to a contact. This is probably the best footage of using various hand gestures and tilts to navigate around the interface. Bongiorno wrote on X: “This is just to answer the question – can you reply or send a message without talking to your AI PIN? Yes.”

Does it look awkward? a little. Is it slower than using the phone? It appears there are several steps to take to reach the compose screen. But is it also futuristic as hell? Yes Yes it is.

“The hand needs to be kept very steady during conversation to avoid too many clicks and poor input,” says one X user. Another person noted its potential: “This could be great for certain groups of people. Somewhat like the Motorola walkie-talkie/phone: great for construction workers, property managers, cab drivers, etc. But I honestly don’t see any mass appeal yet. Of course, some are much more optimistic: “Love the idea and we have to celebrate people not just churning out the same thing and really pushing for something new, can’t wait to see how it goes.” grows.”

Even with the laser projection, it’s clear that Bongiorno believes voice-based computing is the future. “Voice-driven ambient computing is going to be incredibly powerful and enable incredible things. Can’t wait to see what people create,” she posted.

Anyone with a speech disability can disagree. Additionally, Bongiorno says voice-based computers are good for people with motor disabilities. “It really resonates well with people who struggle with dexterity because it’s the first time a computer has made a sound.”

Moving on, here’s a demo of how the “AI Mic” works on the AI ​​Pin:

“Where are some good places to get dumplings in San Francisco?” Bongiorno asks, placing her finger on the pin. The AI ​​Mic voice assistant suggests two locations. Bongiorno then asks, “How do you call dumplings in Chinese?” The assistant says he is “looking for a translation” before returning to “jiaozi” (饺子). Continuing, Bongiorno told AI Mike to “look up a recipe for vegetarian dumplings and add the ingredients to my notes.” The assistant does as it’s told, but doesn’t show or tell us where the recipe comes from or what the ingredients are. The conversation with Ai Pin ends with Bongiorno sending a message to her husband Imran and then adding another person to the message.

AI Mike’s ability to understand context and tackle multiple tasks sounds impressive. Certainly more advanced than Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant. But we have to see how well it handles sequential signals when it gets in the hands of regular people.

Additionally, apparently, you can swipe up and down on the front of the AI ​​Pin to raise and lower the volume, as a video from Bongiorno shows.

Many people have wondered if AI PIN works with Bluetooth headphones. Official answer: “Yes, you can use any BT headphones with your AI PIN, and it even works with BT in the car – so you can listen to music, browse the web, take and memorize notes, send messages, “Use AI mic to send text messages, make calls on the go, and more.”

Here’s a video of an AI pin connected to a car:

It seems to do a pretty good job compared to Siri on CarPlay, Google Assistant on Android Auto, and Alexa on Echo Auto. But how do you navigate without a screen? Can AI Mic provide turn-by-turn directions by voice? Can you get a projection of the map on your hand?

In response to an Trying to Solve Smartphone Addiction:

Our goal was never to solve smartphone addiction or stop phone use. The aim was to create a new relevant compute device and platform to unlock the full capabilities of AI. We’re just at the beginning of what’s possible.

Contextual queries and operations, building your own AI, visual exploration with the world as your operating system – that’s all that gets unlocked.

And the byproduct of this will be that you’ll use your phone less or differently – just like it does with every change in technology that brings a new form factor.

As far as the lack of apps is concerned, the reasoning behind it is:

We build AI experiences (and not apps) so you don’t have to find, download, manage, launch, or navigate them – so you can ask and get an answer, so you can ask and get an answer to a complex question. This may include multiple AI experiences. All this allows hardware and software to recede into the background and life to come to the foreground.

In a follow-up post, Bongiorno said:

It’s ultimately about the form factor. For relevant calculations, you need context. This means you either have to hold your phone and be in front of the screen, wear glasses, or do something else.

We believe that a future where you’re heads down, hands free, present and in your face without anything being said (because that’s not a universal solution) – is the future that feels best.

Look, it’s great to get down in the trenches and connect with the audience, but maybe all this information should be on – oh, I don’t know – the official Humane website or in a video on the YouTube channel?

Source: www.inverse.com