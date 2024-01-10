Humane announces 10 layoffs as 'changes' to advisory role to CTO techcrunch

Much-hyped hardware startup Humane has announced that it is laying off 10 of its employees – 4% of its workforce – before it can even ship one of its funky new ambient computing devices.

The company’s chief technology officer (CTO) is also “transitioning” into an advisory role after five years at the company.

CEO and co-founder Bethany Bongiorno wrote in a LinkedIn post, “As we begin this new chapter for Humane, moving from stealth to customer-facing, we’re making some changes to best prepare for continued growth. are doing.” the verge,

Founded in 2017 by former Apple executives Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhry, Humane had raised a chunk of change from big-name backers, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman, before the company finally announced to the world last June that it was Working on – AI Pin, a wearable device that packs a bunch of sensors and AI-smarts, along with a projector that broadcasts information to any surface.

Humane has been kicking its PR machine into overdrive for the past few months, first revealing in November that AI Pins would cost $699 plus a $24 monthly subscription to support its reach into the MVNO space. Shipping will start in March this year,

However, two months before anything comes out of Humane’s factory, Bongiorno has made a handful of HR announcements, including some internal promotions. However, buried in the announcement was the news that 4% of its 250 employees were leaving the company, as well as longtime CTO Patrick Gates, who spent 13 years at Humane before joining his former colleagues in early 2019. Worked in a senior engineering capacity at Apple until 1997. ,

Heumann has not revealed who the new CTO will be, or whether there will be a new CTO at all – but Gates’ official reason for stepping down was that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

It’s clear that Heumann is aware of the optics surrounding these changes, especially in an economic climate that has seen many established companies struggle — let alone a budding hardware startup that has struggled to get a single product to market. The first has generated a lot of buzz. That’s probably why departures were almost relegated to footnotes in Bongiorno’s post, with its internal promotions and a new-hire positioned front and center — along with a reminder that the company is still actively recruiting. Doing (7 new roles, to be exact).

Source: techcrunch.com