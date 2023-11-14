Human Nature Unveiled: Five Essential Lessons from the Book “Same as Ever”

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: A bronze statue of a bull fighting with a bear is displayed in a museum , [+] American Finance on October 7, 2008 on Wall St. in New York City. Affiliated with the Smithsonian Institution and housed in the former headquarters of the Bank of New York, the museum serves as a financial education center. Exhibits include the history of US currency, ticker tape from the ‘Great Crash’ of October 29, 1929, and a section of the 1858 trans-Atlantic cable. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) getty images

Morgan Housel is a partner at the Collaborative Fund and author of “”.psychology of money”, which sold over 4 million copies. His new bestseller, “Same as always.” is a collection of 23 short stories aboutIn a changing world that never changes, Focusing on risk, happiness and money. This book contains valuable insights focused on creating a financially successful yet fulfilling life. The author is offering suggestions about how to resist the urge to predict the future – instead focusing on managing our own, very predictable, human nature.

1.Focus on optimizing constants instead of variables:

Amidst rapid technological advancements, global conflict, and changing trends, Housel claims that human behavior remains surprisingly stable. He delves into the principles of psychology and behavioral finance, and argues that most of us are prone to highly predictable, codified behavior patterns – often regardless of our background and economic situation. Instead of focusing on constantly changing events and volatility, our impact is maximized if we focus on managing constants as opposed to individual events or variables.

2.Everything is cyclical:

Housel emphasizes the cyclical nature of human behavior within economic cycles. Understanding this perpetual cycle empowers individuals to strategically position themselves for success amid economic ups and downs, recognizing that challenges and opportunities are inherent. Ups and downs, whether we are talking about the real estate market, crypto recessions and booms, quantitative easing or tightening – there are inherent and predictable phases to every economic cycle. Thus, we must anticipate and adapt to them – but also take into account the strong emotional reactions these events generate in all of us. Such insights echo what Ray Dalio says in his work called “big circle” and are incredibly useful given the current economic and political backdrop.

3.Try to become rich and anonymous:

It is better to be rich and unknown than famous and poor. Similar to what was popularized by Naval RavikantEven being famous and rich has many negative aspects associated with it. You are always in the public eye, Housel also says that there is a universal desire for privacy and anonymity. This may seem like common sense, but given the rise of influencers and the popularity of this profession among children and young adults – this lesson may be overlooked by many. The author provides simple and practical tips on why and how to balance success with personal satisfaction and further explains how this balance becomes essential to navigate a complex and volatile world successfully and sustainably. .

4. Admiration vs Jealousy:

The book contains fascinating anecdotes from Warren Buffett, one of which is based on his statement that the world is driven by envy. Housel warns that there is a subtle dynamic of admiration versus envy in the realm of success. People may initially admire your accomplishments – but this admiration can turn to jealousy, which can lead to unexpected consequences if support diminishes.

5. Story on Statistics

The author highlights the inherent tension between the persuasive power of stories and the objective nature of data.

We are in the age of Big Data, where we have data on everything. But the cult ofdata driven decision makingIt is often underestimated that stories are more powerful than statistics.

This is perhaps most evident in how the general public views traveling by car versus by plane. The risk of dying in a car crash is statistically greater than the risk of dying in a commercial plane crash. Department of Transportation data shows that more Americans die in car crashes every 13 days than in all commercial plane crashes over the past 27 years. The fatality rate in car accidents is about 1.5 deaths per 100 million miles traveled, while for commercial airlines, the average is 0.17. Even if an event like 9/11 occurred every year, flying would still be statistically safer than driving in the 1950s.

German psychologist Gerd Gigerenzer found that the increase in car travel after 9/11 resulted in more auto deaths than the total number of passengers killed on the four fatal flights of that incident.

The author suggests that stories and anecdotes are so powerful, we should have them as a key component of every campaign and communications strategy – simply because it helps humans digest and remember meaningful information.

Events are hard to predict but not human behavior

Undoubtedly, human nature remains consistent despite the changing world. Understanding the desire to control our future and predict events, recognizing cyclical patterns, appreciating the need for privacy, accepting risk, and striving for financial independence fulfill one’s full potential in today’s complex and volatile world. Necessary steps are taken towards realization.

,We have paleolithic emotions, medieval institutions, and god-like technology, – Edward O. A quote from Wilson seems to be a timely summary of Morgan Housel’s book and serves as a great reminder that perhaps our greatest untapped potential lies in recognizing our archetypical behavior patterns and managing them to the best of our ability.