VANCOUVER, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Human Centered Lighting Market Valued at US$1.89 billion in 2022, it is set to grow substantially, projecting a strong revenue CAGR of 34.1% during the forecast period. Adoption of smart light emitting diode (LED) lighting systems, rise of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled solutions, and a strong focus on sustainable manufacturing practices have fueled the market’s upward growth.

Market boomed due to smart LED lighting

The transition from traditional lighting sources to smart LED solutions is a major driver of market growth. LED lights, although more expensive than before, provide substantial energy savings of 50-80% and extended lifespan of up to 20 years. Beyond illumination, these smart LED systems transmit data wirelessly, contributing to reducing traffic congestion through IoT integration. Innovation in LED technology and advanced lighting controls allows dynamic adjustment to suit the lighting demands of adaptable infrastructure.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the positive trajectory, high initial setup costs remain a challenge for market expansion. Replacing traditional lights with switchable LED fixtures requires significant upfront investment, including time and resources and increased labor expenses for implementation services.

Key offerings to drive market dominance

In the offering segment, products accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. This dominance has been attributed to technological advancements and functional advantages in hardware components including fixtures, controls and light modulation services. Switchable LED fixtures provide therapeutic benefits by reducing harmful visual and non-visual effects, contributing to improved mood.

Installation Methods: New construction proceed

The installation method segment shows that new construction accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Growth has been fueled by the construction of new commercial, educational and institutional facilities globally. The emphasis on better lighting for urban concentration, coupled with lower expenditure relative to retrofit works, contributes to the steady revenue CAGR expected in the new construction segment.

End-use area: Commercial roadways

The commercial segment is expected to dominate the market, holding the largest revenue share in 2022 and projecting a significantly higher revenue CAGR. The shift towards employee-centric workplace environments and the renovation of commercial establishments with smart architecture and lighting features are driving this growth. The residential segment is also expected to experience rapid revenue growth due to advancements in decorative and lighting control technologies.

Regional Insights: Europe at the forefront

Europe leads the global market, capturing the largest revenue share in 2022. The sector’s focus on safe and well-lit building conditions, coupled with high living standards, contributes to its steady revenue CAGR. Notable developments, such as the integration of circadian human-centred lighting into the UK’s Woodside Care Village, underline the sector’s commitment to advanced lighting solutions.

In North America, significant awareness of wellness, technological advancements, and adoption of human-centered lighting in the healthcare industry drive a large share of revenue. The presence of major market players, such as Legrand and Vantage, further promotes growth in this sector.

Asia Pacific, with its huge population share, is poised for rapid growth. The demand for human-centric lighting is expected to increase due to infrastructure development, rising disposable income and government initiatives in countries like India and China.

scope of research

Major companies and competitive landscape

The global human-centric lighting market is moderately consolidated, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of the market revenue. Key players are implementing various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing and introducing more effective products.

Some of the key companies included in the global human centered lighting market report are:

AMS-OSRAM AG

ES-System

Arcalus Spa

indicate holding

Fagerholt AB

Zumtobel AG

Glamox AS

Hubbell Inc.

Zumtobel Group

Legrand SA

Wipro

Wolfspeed, Inc.

Cree LED

ACUITY BRANDS, INC.

eaton

HLI Solutions, Inc.

Fork

Fagerholt Group

Lutron Electronics Company, Inc.

ERCO

strategic development

On December 7, 2022, Legrand, the global leader in electrical, digital infrastructure and connected solutions, has revealed the acquisition of Encelium, an Ontario, Canada-based manufacturer specializing in advanced commercial lighting controls. The acquisition, effective immediately, includes the Enselium brand and its product line. This is a strategic step in Legrand’s continued global efforts to grow its presence in the commercial lighting control industry.

On 12 May 2022, the UK is launching its largest hospital construction program in decades. The Government’s priority is to help the National Health Service (NHS) recover strongly from the impacts of COVID-19. At the heart of this effort is a commitment to deliver on the manifesto promise to build 40 new hospitals across England by 2030, supported by an initial investment of £3.7 billion. These hospitals have significantly collaborated with TRIlux for the Human Centric Lighting (HCL) scheme, which aligns with the biophilic design philosophy, aimed at facilitating patient recovery.

March 23, 2022 Wipro Lighting has introduced an attractive collection of designer luminaires called Aqua, designed to enhance the ambiance of office spaces. The range comprises beautiful curved fixtures that effortlessly bring the designers’ architectural vision to life. They can be easily installed with adjustable height suspension, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the space.

On February 21, 2022, Crestron Electronics, a leading manufacturer of control and automation systems, unveiled a significant initiative in the lighting sector, specifically in the area of ​​Human Centric Lighting (HCL). Their latest range of LED light fixtures not only modernizes their lighting products to current standards, but also introduces an innovative and forward-looking feature called Solar Sync™, positioning them as a leader in the field.

On October 13, 2021, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., a leading global leader in LED technology, has announced that its Sunlike Series LEDs, which mimic the spectrum of natural sunlight, will be included in its new line of products by renowned lighting brand LEDVANCE. Has been integrated into. Called Sun@Home.

Sections included in the report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global human-centered lighting market based on offering, type, installation method, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) product light fixture light source Control Systems and Equipment optical components Service Design and Consulting Installation and integration Maintenance and Support Software and Controls supporting components

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) dynamic lighting static light task-specific lighting ambient lighting smart lighting Other

Installation Method Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) New Construction Retrofit and Renovation Plug and Play System Other

End-use Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) Health care commercial Education residential Hospitality and entertainment Industrial Production Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019–2032) North America We Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy spain benelux rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America brazil rest of latam Middle East and Africa Saudi Arab United Arab Emirates South Africa turkey rest of the Ministry of External Affairs



