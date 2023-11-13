Rob Tillman is still accepting bookings from organizations looking for a keynote speaker on technology and organizational unlearning, among other topics, in late 2023.

Los Angeles, United States – November 13, 2023 —

Rob Tillman, Chief Innovation Officer of Copy Chief and member of the Forbes Technology Council, has announced that he is now accepting inquiries from groups looking for keynote speakers on emerging technology, growth hacking, mindset, and other business topics. A no-obligation 30-minute exploratory call can be scheduled through their website.

More information is available here

Due to his success as an entrepreneur and technologist, Mr. Tillman has become a preferred choice for companies and event organizers looking for a versatile subject matter expert who can speak to a variety of business-related topics, such as emerging Challenges presented by technology. As AI.

Unlike other experts, Mr. Tillman brings a message of hope and optimism while supporting a human-centered approach to innovation. This philosophy is explained in detail in “Innovation Has Two ‘I’ – And So Does Humans It Empowers”, one of the talks he gives regularly and can be requested through his keynote speaker service. Could.

“If you want your employees to actively contribute to the growth of your business, the last thing you want to provide is frustration about AI,” Mr. Tillman explained. “Technology should empower individuals and businesses, and in this talk, I will describe a human-centered approach to adopting this new technology.”

Prior to the development of this content, Mr. Tillman created UNIGNORABLE, a “trademark” method of authority building that provides audiences with a series of actionable steps that professionals can use to consistently build credibility in their respective fields. Can.

Additional information about their proprietary concepts can be found here

Mr. Tillman has spoken to Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, SpaceX and other high-technology companies. In addition to speaking in the US, he has also participated in events in France, the UK, China and the UAE, where he has addressed diverse audiences including startup founders, C-level executives, marketers and professionals from various industries.

A past attendee commented: “I had the pleasure of attending Rob Tillman’s fascinating session on ‘The Art of Unlearning’, and I must say it was an absolute game-changer. Rob’s energetic and entertaining speaking style “I immediately caught my attention, and his contrasting style and approach to success left a lasting impression.”

Interested parties can get more information by visiting here

contact info:

Name: Rob Tillman

Email: send email

Organization: Unique

Address: 1920 Hillhurst Avenue Suite 1093, Los Angeles, California 90027, United States

Website: https://robtillman.com

Release ID: 89113029

If there are any issues, discrepancies or questions related to the content presented in this press release, we request you to notify us immediately at [email protected]. Our responsive team will be available round the clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary action to rectify any identified issues or support you in removing the press release. It is our unwavering commitment to ensure accurate and reliable information.

Source: www.bing.com