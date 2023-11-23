Huge underground ocean contains 3 times more water than all the oceans combined

[Nov. 23, 2023: JD Shavit, The Brighter Side of News]

Three times more water reserves have been discovered beneath the Earth’s surface than all the oceans combined. (Credit: Creative Commons)

Recently, unprecedented scientific discoveries have been happening at a rapid pace, from astronomical research into what’s inside black holes to the spectacular 8th continent and a North American lake larger than the Great Lakes.

Each of these conclusions seemed inexplicable until now. Yet, perhaps the most astonishing thing is this: Beneath our feet, beneath the Earth’s crust, lies a vast ocean.

At an astonishing depth of about 400 miles beneath our planet’s surface, vast reserves of water lie within a rock called ‘ringwoodite’. This intriguing revelation is reshaping our understanding of the Earth’s water cycle and its complex geophysical processes.

Before this unprecedented discovery, scientists already knew that water could be stored inside mantle rock, but not as we know it. This does not conform to our traditional classification of water as being solid, liquid or gas. Instead, it finds its existence in a mysterious fourth state – like that inside a sponge.

This unprecedented research was first seen in a scientific paper titled ‘Dehydration melting at the top of the lower mantle’. Within this comprehensive study, the details of this aquatic phenomenon below the surface were carefully characterized.

Geophysicist Steve Jacobsen, a key member of the research team, explained, “Ringwoodite is like a sponge that absorbs water. There is something special about the crystal structure of ringwoodite that allows it to attract hydrogen and trap water. gives.” This statement offers an intimate glimpse of the unique, almost magnetic nature of this special mineral.

Jacobsen continued his insight on this, saying, “Under deep mantle conditions this mineral may contain large amounts of water.” Their observations lend credence to the idea that the global water cycle may be much more complex and interconnected than previously thought.

There is three times more water beneath the surface than in the oceans (Credit: iStock)

“I think we’re finally seeing evidence of the entire Earth’s water cycle. This may very well shed light on the vast amounts of liquid water present on the surface of our life-sustaining planet. For decades, the scientific community has been Work is underway to find this elusive deep water,” he explained.

One may ask, how did scientists notice this submerged treasure? Interestingly, the answer lies in the frequent aftershocks and earthquakes that our planet experiences. Researchers, probing Earth’s seismic activity in depth, realized that seismometers – instruments designed to detect and record earthquakes – were capturing shockwaves originating from beneath the Earth’s surface.

Crystals of blue ringwoodite with Fo90 structure (~150 μm across) were synthesized at 20 GPa and 1200 °C. (Credit: Wikipedia)

Through microscopic analysis of this data, the researchers concluded that these waves were interacting with water present in the ringwoodite. To offer some perspective on the sheer volume of this underground water body: If the ringwoodite rock contained just 1% water, the Earth’s crust would host three times the amount of water on its surface than all the oceans combined.

While the vast expanses of oceans, rivers and lakes of our blue planet have always fascinated humanity, it is the hidden oceans, quietly resting in the depths of the Earth, that are now attracting scientists and inquisitive minds to our knowledge about the Earth. Forcing to reconsider the understanding.

Ringwoodite is a high-pressure form of the mineral olivine (Mg2SiO4) that occurs between 520 and 660 km below the Earth’s surface in the transition zone. (Credit: Creative Commons)

Such discoveries remind us (quite literally) of the immense mysteries of our planet and the exciting, uncharted waters of scientific exploration that lie ahead.

Indeed, in an age of staggering scientific discoveries, such humbling realizations make us marvel at the complexities of the world we live in and the vast universe beyond that.

