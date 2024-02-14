After a fire broke out in the building above, tire shop owner Rob Edge and employee Caleb Andrew went in like clappers to get the wheels off customers’ cars.

They raced around like a Formula 1 pit stop crew, turning the wheels, jacking up the cars and then exiting the Far North business before the roof collapsed and burned to the ground.

And yet, thick black smoke swirling, the pair ran back inside to pick up the baby that Edge’s father had abandoned as he died.

“The old guy had passed away so I didn’t want to lose him too,” said Edge, who – a few hours later – was still questioning the wisdom of running back into the burning building.

Even driving the ute out was remarkable – it’s a classic Holden HQ ute with no engine or steering.

Rob Edge was rescued from the fire with his father’s classic Ute. Photo/David Fischer

“We literally had to pull it out,” Andrew said. It required lifting on a few occasions with a surge of adrenaline, the only explanation he has for how two men managed to move the body of the uterus around.

Kerikeri fire sirens sounded just before 11am in a call that required more than 30 volunteer firefighters from five brigades and two other paid staff from Whangārei.

The fire, which broke out on State Highway 10, took several hours to be brought under control and was expected not to end until 5pm – six hours of sweat in the blazing hot sun of the far north.

Rob Edge said he was told about the fire by an employee at a nearby gelato ice cream stand. The tire shop, a popular local business, faces a gravel parking lot and that’s where he saw smoke coming from the roof.

She said she ran to the tire store – Tire Save Direct – to alert people inside to the smoke. He ran to look around, immediately realized there was a serious problem and by the time he came back, the roof was on fire.

“We had three cars with no tyres, so they had to be fitted quickly to get them out,” said Andrew. The business was generally busy with cars on jacks and customers waiting.

A plume of smoke was rising from a burning tire shop near Kerikeri.

After taking out the customers’ cars and utensils, Andrew realized that his phone and all of his bank and identification cards were left inside. He was hoping that his name in this news story might help convince the bank that he was who he said he was when he was looking for a new EFTPOS card.

Rob’s wife, Tracy Edge, wondering if he was in shock, sat at a table next to the ice cream stand and watched an excavator pick apart the smoking remains of the business.

“I’m just grateful that everybody’s okay and nobody got hurt – that they got everybody out. And I am grateful to the firefighters. “And they stopped the fire from spreading to the next door.”

The business at that location had been in operation for about nine years and it, along with most of its stock and equipment, was completely destroyed.

It was also insured, he said, which opened up the possibility of reconstruction.

Tracy Edge, who owns a tire shop with her husband Rob, watched from where the smoking residue was being pulled apart. Photo/David Fischer

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Andy Hamburger said firefighters found they were particularly stressed when something needed to be done to draw attention to an accident caused by an afternoon car accident.

“Our main objective was to save the neighboring fruit and vegetable shop,” he said. Due to the plume of smoke hundreds of meters high, it appeared that the neighboring building escaped with minimal damage.

“It was hard work – hard physical work. The biggest problem is smoke.” He said that extinguishing the fire that broke out in a pile of tires was also challenging.

Thick black smoke hung in the air for hours as firefighters brought the fire under control. The battle was further complicated by the fact that the nearest hydrant at Old Packhouse Market was almost two kilometers away.

The lack of water meant that tankers and fire trucks from the Cavalli Fire Brigade and Hikurangi Volunteer Fire Brigade moved back and forth about 30 times during the fire.

A firefighter going through a decontamination shower and cleaning up tire shop residue in the background. Photo/David Fischer

They were joined by the Brigade Kerikeri Volunteers and the brigades of Okaihau and Kaikohe. Two Whangarei fire engines brought essential decontamination equipment for firefighters battling the toxic blaze.

Hamburger said it stressed the need to recruit additional members and urged those interested to contact their local volunteer brigade. “We are always looking for new members to grow our brigade.”

David Fisher is based in Northland and has worked as a journalist for more than 30 years, winning numerous journalism awards, including being named Reporter of the Year twice and a shortlist of Wolfson Press Fellows at Wolfson College, Cambridge. Including being selected as one of the numbers. He first joined the Herald in 2004.

