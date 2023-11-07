Huge Shiba Inu (SHIB) transaction: whales move trillions

TL;DR

Whale Alert detected the transfer of 4.4 trillion SHIB by an anonymous wallet amid increased whale activity, coinciding with the Shibarium blockchain milestone.

Despite efforts to reduce supply and burn 1.5 billion SHIB tokens in October, SHIB’s price rally remains moderate, rising 15% in the past month.

SHIB is moving forward

Whale Alert, which tracks large crypto transfers, detected one of the most significant SHIB movements by two anonymous wallets.

According to the monitoring resource, one anonymous wallet sent a total of 4,439,530,677,374 SHIB to another, worth approximately $35.8M. The transaction was received by a new wallet created approximately 12 hours ago. Most likely, these are two addresses owned by the same entity that probably wants to split the huge reserves of SHIB.

A large number of SHIB funds were transferred by anonymous whales last week, Whale Alert reported. Coincidentally, whale activity is increasing as the Shibarium reaches some notable milestones. As cryptopotato According to the report, Shibarium has crossed 1.5 million total blocks, almost 4 million transactions, and more than 1.2 million wallet addresses.

🚨 🚨 4,439,530,677,374 #shib ($35,824,792) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet – Whale Alert (@whale_alert) 5 November 2023

Lakhs of SHIBs are being burnt

SHIB has gained 15% in a month, which is a relatively slow price rally given the inherently volatile nature of the dog-inspired coin. Crypto Twitter is currently speculating on whether or not we will see a significant price rally for SHIB, as 1.5 billion SHIB tokens were burned in October as part of the burning program.

The program has already burned 41% of the initial supply, so a lot of effort is being made to reduce the supply over time and potentially increase the value of the coin. Last week alone, 100 million SHIB were burned.

However, things are not going as expected – or at least not as fast, as SHIB is up 5% on the weekly time frame and 15% on the monthly, as we said.

