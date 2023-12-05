'Huge risk' of terrorist attacks in EU, Home Affairs chief warns

The European Union faces a “huge risk” of terrorist attacks over the holiday period, the bloc’s home affairs chief warned on Tuesday.

“With the war between Israel and Hamas and the polarization it has caused in our society, coupled with the upcoming holiday season, there is a high probability of terrorist attacks in the EU,” Ylva Johansson said ahead of a meeting of EU home affairs ministers. There is danger.” Brussels.

“We will now provide an additional €30 million to protect […] Place of worship,” he also pledged.

The warning comes as authorities learn that a radical Islamist stabbed a German-Filipino tourist to death near the Eiffel Tower in Paris and wounded two other people with a hammer, prompting EU alert. Concern over impending attacks increased.

The suspect has been identified as Armand Rajabpour-Miandoab, who pledged allegiance to the so-called Islamic State in a social media video.

German Minister Nancy Feser said interior ministers from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Spain and Sweden met over breakfast on Tuesday to discuss the terrorist threat.

“The war in Gaza and the terror of Hamas are making this situation worse. There is a greater risk of violent Islamist criminals becoming more emotional and radicalized,” Feser told reporters in Brussels.

“Our security officers are working very closely together,” he said. “Right now we need to keep a particularly close eye on Islamist threats and work with neighboring countries against Islamist propaganda.”

In 2016 and 2018, berlin And Strasbourg’s Christmas markets became the site of deadly terrorist attacks.

german officer Arrested A 15-year-old boy and his alleged accomplice were arrested on suspicion of planning a terrorist Islamic State-style attack on a Christmas market last Thursday. Police forces in several European Union countries have been increasing security around such market sites this year.

The long-running conflict in the Middle East is also deepening fears that violence could spread to Europe as well.

Places of worship, including synagogues and mosques, have also been on high alert since the Israel-Hamas war began in early October, amid fears of reprisals among both the Jewish and Muslim communities. EU countries, including France, have increased police presence around such sites.

On October 13, a former student with a record of Islamic radicalization stabbed a French teacher to death in the northeastern city of Arras, just six days after the Israel-Hamas conflict began on October 7, when Hamas militants began deadly violence. Had given. In southern Israel, about 1,200 civilians were killed.

A few days later, an attacker claiming to be inspired by Islamic State shot dead two Swedish citizens in Brussels. The perpetrator, a Tunisian national, had unsuccessfully sought asylum in Belgium but Belgian authorities were not able to comply with his deportation order.

Johansson, a Swede, said in response to the attack that the bloc must step up efforts to ensure that irregular migrants who pose a “security risk” are swiftly transited or returned to their countries of origin.

Islamic terrorism remains the biggest terror threat in Western Europe and “lone actors are expected to continue to carry out the majority of terrorist attacks in the EU,” Europol spokesman Jan Op General Orth said. told Euronews in September

