Huge Las Vegas-style venue planned for east London rejected by Sadiq Khan

Plans for a huge Las Vegas-style entertainment venue in east London have been rejected.

The 21,000-capacity, 300-foot-long MSG arena in Stratford will be lit outdoors and feature the highest resolution LED screens on Earth and immersive sound systems to host concerts, shows and sporting events.

However, Madison Square Garden Company’s (MSG) planning application for the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) was rejected by Sadiq Khan on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: “London is open to investment from around the world and Sadiq wants to see more world-class, ambitious, innovative entertainment venues in our city.

“But as part of looking at the planning application for the MSG area, the Mayor has seen independent evidence showing that the current proposals will result in an unacceptable negative impact on local residents.”

Mr Khan said the site would cause “significant light infiltration resulting in significant damage to views of neighboring properties, harm to human health, and significant damage to the common amenities enjoyed by residents of their own homes”.

The mayor further said that it would be “bulky” and “unnecessarily impressive” and “would not constitute good and sustainable design”.

A spokesperson for Sphere Entertainment said: “While we are disappointed by London’s decision, there are many forward-looking cities who are eager to bring this technology to their communities. We will focus on them.”

The 4.7-acre site was purchased by New York-based firm MSG after it was last used as a temporary coach park during the 2012 London Olympics.

MSG said thousands of jobs would be created.

Lloyd Johnson, chairman of Newham Chamber of Commerce, said: “As a global destination, the Sphere will attract visitors to Newham all year round, benefiting our shops, bars, restaurants and hotels – as well as local businesses each year. Revenue of £50 million will be generated.” With good paying jobs for residents.

“We see the area as a great opportunity that will generate direct investment in our region.”

The final decision on the schemes rests with Leveling Up Secretary Michael Gove.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com