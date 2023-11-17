Huge cryptomining rig stealing electricity discovered under Polish court floor

According to Polish news channel TVN24, in September police were called to destroy a secret cryptomining rig winding up in the floor and ventilation ducts of a Polish court.

Several secured computers were discovered, potentially stealing thousands of Polish zlotys worth of energy per month (equivalent to about $250 per 1,000 zloty.) It is currently unknown how long the rig was running because it was illegal. The operations were not traceable, partly because the computers used were malfunctioning. Connected to the Internet through its own modem rather than through the court’s network.

Although no one has been charged with any crime yet, the court appears to have suspects. Within two weeks of finding the rig, the court terminated a contract with the company responsible for IT maintenance at the building, TVN24 reports. Before the contract expired, the company fired two employees who it said were responsible for the maintenance of the parts of the building where the cryptomine was hidden.

Poland’s top law enforcement officials, the Internal Security Agency, have been called in to investigate. The Warsaw District Prosecutor’s Office has hired IT experts to help determine how much electricity was stolen from Poland’s Supreme Administrative Court in Warsaw, TVN24 reports.

The Supreme Administrative Court is the last resort for sensitive trade and tax disputes, but no records appear to have been compromised. Judge Sylvester Marciniak, head of the Judicial Information Department of the Supreme Administrative Court, told TVN24 that the discovery of the cryptomine “does not pose any threat to the security of stored data” at the court.

Advertisement

Although very few examples have been publicized, the Polish cryptomining rig is not the only time public institutions have been targeted by bad actors looking for power to mine cryptocurrencies. Experts told TVN24 that unscrupulous miners are increasingly trying to collect as much cryptocurrency as possible by setting up illegal rigs in “less visited places” or targeting public institutions or enterprises for electricity theft that are usually closed. Known to operate the rig during.

There was at least one major case in the US of another cryptomine being installed illegally and secretly in a public institution. This case provides some insight into how much electricity can be stolen to power a rig.

Earlier this year, a cryptomine was found in the basement crawl space of a Massachusetts high school. It was operated by 11 computers that reportedly ran 24/7 for at least eight months.

The Department of Homeland Security investigated for three months, and Nadeem Nahas, a former employee who worked as an assistant facilities director for the city, was charged with vandalizing the school and stealing at least $17,492 worth of electricity while operating a cryptomine. Was accused of.

According to Boston news station WHDH, police traced the SKU numbers to ductwork that Nahas allegedly installed to keep the rig from overheating. Nahas reportedly became “terrified” when he was confronted with alleged evidence that he had purchased materials from Home Depot, as well as his posts on the social platform formerly known as Twitter, which police indicating his strong interest in cryptocurrencies.

ARS was not able to immediately determine the outcome in this case. Nahas resigned from his post in 2022 and pleaded not guilty until June 2023.

Source: arstechnica.com