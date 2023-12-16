Huge 2024 'Biden Bailout' is predicted to cause the US dollar to crash and Bitcoin and crypto value to skyrocket to $20 trillion

Bitcoin BTC and cryptocurrencies have surged this year as the Federal Reserve prepares to restart its money printer (China is also set to “flood the world” with trillions).

The price of Bitcoin has more than doubled in the past 12 months, leading to wild rumors of a secret “sovereign” Bitcoin bid.

Now, after BlackRock quietly opened the door to a “trillion-dollar-plus” Wall Street game-changer, US President Joe Biden’s anticipated 2024 Federal Reserve “bailout” could be about to create chaos for the price of Bitcoin and the crypto market. Is.

US President Joe Biden is grappling with a stalled economy ahead of the 2024 elections… [+] Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen lowered inflation forecasts and helped boost the price of Bitcoin.

Anadolu via Getty Images

“The Fed is preparing for a Biden bailout,” said technology investor David Sachs. Posted For

US inflation has fallen from a high of 9% to 3.2% over the past year as supply chains normalize after the shock of Covid lockdowns and unprecedented government stimulus.

The economy has so far avoided a recession, although many see signs of a recession brightening — something that could hurt President Biden’s already rising polling figures, which he did with former President Donald Trump in 2020. Heading toward an expected repeat of the House battle.

This week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sent stock and crypto markets soaring when he took a dovish stance following the Fed’s latest interest rate decision meeting and revealed official Fed projections that show 75 basis points of cuts in 2024.

“It’s too early to declare victory,” Powell said during a news conference. “But, of course, the question is, ‘When is it appropriate to dial back?’”

Powell’s comments and the Fed’s long-awaited counterattack sent the US dollar sharply lower this week, with most analysts surveyed forecasting the dollar to weaken further in 2024. Bloomberg.

“We are getting positive signals from the Federal Reserve about a move from a rate hike to a rate cut,” Rachel Lynn, chief executive of SynFutures, said in email comments. “This will likely be a positive development for the crypto market. Next year, we will likely see a confluence of rate cuts, the Bitcoin halving, and increased election spending.”

After a huge decline in the price of Bitcoin in 2024, there has been a huge surge in the price of Bitcoin this year.

Forbes Digital Assets

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is “working hard to increase US dollar liquidity in financial markets,” said Bitcoin and crypto investor Author Hayes, former chief executive of crypto derivatives pioneer Bitmex. Posted According to

This week, Yellen predicted that inflation would decline sharply in 2024, in line with the Fed’s 2% target, and that interest rates would also fall with it.

“As inflation comes down, it’s kind of natural that interest rates go down to some extent because real interest rates would otherwise go up, which would tighten financial conditions,” Yellen said. cnbc,

