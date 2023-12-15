'Huge': 16,000+ institutions holding $41 trillion in assets have now divested from fossil fuels

An earlier version of this story said 16,000 institutions had disinvested. The correct number is 1,600 and has been updated to reflect this.

The global fossil fuel divestment movement announced Friday that more than 1,600 institutions such as universities, pension funds and governments, holding more than $40.6 trillion in assets, have now divested from fossil fuels.

The announcement comes days after the 28th UN Climate Change Conference called for a “move away from fossil fuels”, but on a strong “phaseout” of oil, gas and coal supported by climate advocates and frontline communities. Consensus could not be reached.

“This number is huge,” said Amy Gray, Stand.Earth Climate Finance associate director and coordinator of the Climate Safe Pensions Network.

Normal dreams. To put this in perspective, $40.6 trillion is equivalent to a little less than half of global GDP.

“The scale of divestment to date should show people and give hope that we are making an impact and we are making a difference and changing things for the better, regardless of these elitist events where the everyday is happening,” Gray said. Individuals and people in the Global South and elsewhere are exempt.”

a decade of disinvestment

Friday’s update of the global fossil fuel divestment commitment database reflects nearly a decade of organizing, Gray said. Organizers at 350.org began tracking divestment commitments when Gray and current Stand.Earth climate finance director Richard Brooks worked there. When the pair moved on to launch a climate finance team at Stand.Earth, they brought the database with them.

While the divestment movement has seen its ups and downs over that decade, Gray said it has gained momentum in the last five or six years. In less than two years, the number of institutions divesting increased by 120, with total assets worth $1.4 trillion.

“We have certainly seen a huge increase in divestment commitments as the divestment movement itself has developed and strengthened,” Gray said.

“This milestone is the culmination of years of shareholder engagement effort, which is now a proven futile strategy with fossil fuel corporations bent on our destruction.”

Notable wins in 2023 include PMT, the Netherlands’ largest private pension; New York University, the National Academy of Medicine and the Church of England.

The Church of England divestment was particularly noteworthy because of the statement that came with it, Gray said. The church stressed that it had tried to engage with the oil and gas companies in which it had invested and urged them to adopt policies consistent with the Paris Agreement, but the companies did not make changes.

Alan Smith, the first Church Estates Commissioner at the time, said, “The decision to divest was not taken lightly.” “Frankly, the energy giants have not listened to the critical voices in the societies and markets they serve and are not moving fast enough on change. If any of these energy companies in the future fall into line with our criteria, “If it happens, we will reconsider our position. In fact, that’s something we would hope for.”

Gray remembered thinking at the time that it was the best divestment statement he had ever read.

“It was really powerful,” she said.

The Church of England wasn’t the only institution that thought it could persuade Big Oil to change its ways without divestment.

“This milestone comes after years of striving for shareholder engagement, which is now a proven futile strategy with fossil fuel corporations bent on our destruction,” Brooks said in a statement. “Instead of financing fossil fuels, violence and extraction that create climate chaos, financial institutions like big banks and pension funds should protect people and the planet, end ties to fossil fuels and commit to proven community-led climate change.” “Must reinvest in safer solutions.”

people vs fossil fuels

The success of the disinvestment movement is driven by “100% people power”, Gray said.

This includes large organizations like Stand.Earth or the Sierra Club and big-name activists like Bill McKibben or former New York Comptroller Tom Sanzillo, but ultimately boils down to small grassroots efforts.

“This is a small group in Wisconsin that is working on selling its pension fund,” Gray said. “It’s a small group in the Bay Area that is putting pressure on Citi or one of the big banks, and it’s kids from colleges.”

“Oil companies are finding it difficult to raise financing amid growing ESG and sustainability concerns.”

There’s evidence that all this activism is making a difference to the industry. The “cost of capital” for financing new fossil fuel projects has risen rapidly over the past decade, from 8% to 10% to nearly 20% by 2021. bloomberg,

During the same time, the cost of financing renewable energy has fallen from the same 8% to 10% to between 3% and 5%.

bloomberg intelligence Analyst Will Herse created the differences behind the emphasis on environmental and social governance (ESG) in investing.

“Oil companies are finding it increasingly difficult to raise financing amid growing ESG and sustainability concerns, while banks are under pressure from their own investors to reduce or eliminate fossil-fuel financing,” Harsh said.

Gray also said Indigenous-led movements such as the Wet’suwet’en struggle against the Coastal GasLink pipeline in Canada have had a material impact on the industry.

During that time the cost of the pipeline has more than doubled from an estimated $6.6 billion to $14.5 billion,

cbc news Reported this month.

Plus, divesting from fossil fuels is actually a financial win for pension funds and other institutions: A study released this year by the University of Waterloo found that six U.S. pension funds would actually be $21 billion richer today if they had divested from fossil fuels. Would have left 10 years ago.

next 1,600

In the context of the disappointing outcome at COP28, President Joe Biden’s green light to drilling projects and fears of Trump becoming a second president, the success of the divestment movement offers hope that climate campaigners can wean the world off fossil fuels without relying on . On international agreements or national law.

“It’s not necessary to implement the change we want to see,” Gray said. “We can change these systems of oppression from within.”

Looking to 2024, Gray thinks there’s a good chance that California will eventually pass legislation to divest its two pension funds, CalPERS and CalSTRS, from fossil fuels. The two funds, the largest public pensions in the country, control a total of $685 billion, including more than $42 billion in fossil fuels.

“Even someone with the lowest investment can get involved.”

If California passes the legislation, it “would create massive impacts,” Gray said.

“If we are able to disinvest the two largest pension funds in the country, there is nothing we cannot disinvest.”

Another thing Gray hopes to see is greater coordination between efforts to divest from both the fossil fuel and arms industries, as more and more people are shocked to see US-made and funded weapons ravaging the people of Gaza. Are.

“The war is a climate issue,” Gray said.

For those who are not yet involved in the divestment movement, Gray recommends signing up for email updates from Stand.earth or the Climate Safe Pension Network and looking for local climate groups and going to a meeting.

“Even someone with the lowest investment can get involved,” Gray said. “Anyone can join the climate movement, and we are always ready to help people take that step.”

Source: www.commondreams.org