Huge 14,300-year-old solar storm discovered in tree rings

Artist’s illustration of Sun events changing positions in near-Earth space. (Credit: NASA)

In an unprecedented discovery, a collaborative international team of scientists has revealed a huge increase in radiocarbon levels 14,300 years ago. The evidence was found in ancient tree rings in the French Alps, indicating a massive solar storm, the largest ever identified.

Such an event occurring today would pose a significant threat to our technologically advanced society, highlighting the importance of understanding and preparing for such solar events.

The study, made public on October 9, appears in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences. It provides the latest information about the Sun’s unstable behavior and its potential threats to Earth.

Fossil trees in the Drozette River. (Credit: Cecil Miramont)

Research teams from institutions such as the Collège de France, Cérége, IMBE, Aix-Marseille University and the University of Leeds focused their efforts on trees found on the eroded banks of the Drouzet River near Gap in the southern French Alps. These trees, known as subfossils, have not been completely fossilized. Analyzing individual tree rings, the researchers pointed to an unprecedented increase in radiocarbon levels that occurred 14,300 years ago. They concluded that this spike may have resulted from a giant solar storm, a notion supported by beryllium measurements from ice cores off Greenland.

The science behind the findings

“Radiocarbon is continuously generated in the upper atmosphere, initiated by cosmic rays,” said Edouard Bard, professor of climate and ocean evolution at the Collège de France and CEREGE and lead author of the study. It has been established that extreme solar events, such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections, can cause short-lived energetic particle bursts. These are evident in the significant increase in radiocarbon production in just one year.

stakes for modern society

Today, with our reliance on advanced technology, a similar solar storm could be devastating. Possible consequences include telecommunications disruption, destruction of satellite systems, power grid blackouts and financial losses worth billions of rupees. Professor Tim Heaton of the University of Leeds stressed, “Such super storms can damage the transformers of our electricity grid, causing widespread blackouts for months. Satellites vital for navigation and telecommunications may suffer permanent damage. There are also serious radiation risks for astronauts.”

Over the past 15,000 years, nine extreme solar events, called Miyake events, have been recognized. The two most recent events occurred in 993 AD and 774 AD. Yet, this 14,300-year-old event exceeds them in magnitude, almost twice the size. Despite their significance, the Miyake phenomena remain mysterious, having never been directly observed.

Buried fossilized tree rings in the Drouzet River. (Credit: Cecil Miramont)

Professor Bard said, “Although we have had instrumented measurements of solar activity since the 17th century, these records are not sufficient for a complete understanding of the Sun. Radiocarbon in tree rings, along with beryllium in polar ice cores, provide better information. “Can give our understanding of the Sun’s past behavior.”

historical context

To put the discovery in context, the most prominently observed solar storm, the Carrington Event, occurred in 1859. It wreaked havoc, destroying telegraph machines and causing the nighttime aurora to become so bright that birds were deceived into thinking it was morning. The magnitude of the Miyake incidents, including the newly identified incident, is inferior to that of the Carrington incident.

Fossil tree on the banks of the Drozet River. (Credit: Cecil Miramont)

Professor Heaton said, “Radiocarbon provides an incredible means of delving deeper into the Earth’s history. To anticipate and prepare for future challenges, it is important to understand our past. We’re always learning, and each discovery raises more questions.”

Highlighting the significance of their discovery, Associate Professor Cécile Miramont, IMBE, University of Aix-en-Provence, said, “It was extraordinary to find such a collection of preserved trees. Using dendrochronology, we reconstructed long timelines from individual tree rings. It provided a gold mine of information about past environmental changes and an unknown period of solar activity.

This revelation underlines the critical need to invest in better understanding solar phenomena, especially given our heavy reliance on technology. The Sun, while the source of life, can also pose unexpected challenges. Preparing for these challenges can be the difference between technological progress and regression.

