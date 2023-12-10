Hudson's Bay workers take strike action in Kamloops

Kamloops, British Columbia, December 10, 2023–(Business Wire)–Hudson’s Bay workers in Kamloops have taken strike action and are encouraging the public to avoid shopping at the store until this labor dispute is resolved. The workers, members of the United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 1-417, issued a 72-hour strike notice to the company on December 6. Their strike started at 9:30 am today.

USW Local 1-417 members are attempting to negotiate a fair and equitable collective agreement with Hudson’s Bay in Kamloops through July 2023, but the company has refused to even consider such a deal.

USW staff representative Shawn Ball said, “Not only has Hudson Bay refused to pay a fair wage increase, it also wants to take away concessions from our 30-year-old collective agreement.”

On December 5, the USW and Hudson Bay met at the BC Labor Relations Board with the assistance of a mediator in an attempt to reach an agreement. Hudson’s Bay decided not to proceed on its wage proposal of 1% for each year of the contract and retained all of its unnecessary concession demands.

“Our members have had a lot going on, and during the busiest holiday season for Hudson Bay, it’s time to send a message loud and clear that this is unacceptable. Our members are now aware of these bullying tips from the company Will not tolerate,” he said. Jordan Lawrence, USW Local 1-417 Financial Secretary.

“We understand that the holiday season is a busy time and we want to reassure shoppers and other tenants at Aberdeen Mall that we will not be outside the main mall entrances and our picket lines will only be set up in front of the Hudson’s Bay entrances. We encourage customers to shop at the mall, but respectfully ask that they respect our legal picket line and get their gifts elsewhere,” Lawrence said.

Hudson’s Bay in Kamloops has been a unionized workplace since 1993. The workers’ only labor dispute was over their first collective agreement and lasted nine months.

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Every year, thousands of workers choose to join USW because of our strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fair compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231210905618/en/

Contact

for more information:

Jordan Lawrence, USW Local 1-417 Financial Secretary, 250-318-7668, [email protected]

Source