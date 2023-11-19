Emphasizing the paramount role of start-ups in meeting India’s ambitious growth aspirations, V. Ananth Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, said that the country’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities, including the capital of Kerala, are emerging Are. As a start-up powerhouse, taking advantage of improving infrastructure and supportive government policies. He was delivering the leadership talk at the three-day Huddle Global Summit organized by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) here on Saturday.

He also said that Kerala’s start-up journey has been an inspiring one, with KSUM serving as a catalyst to drive change since its inception in 2006, making the state one of the most promising in the global start-up sector. Have put forward. He said the active participation of start-ups in India in developing business models on the foundation of expanding physical and digital infrastructure will continue to generate efficiency, revenue and economic returns for the country.

“The culture of entrepreneurship and innovation is something that India would like to experience continuously. It must spread. The last decade has seen an extraordinary transformation in the start-up landscape in India, emerging as the third largest ecosystem globally, with over 1.12 lakh start-ups currently supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). ) is recognized by. 763 districts. Among them, there are more than 110 unicorns with a total valuation of about $350 billion,” he said.

He said that the country ranks second in innovation quality. Innovation in India is not limited to just a few sectors as start-ups are solving problems in 56 industrial sectors, of which 13% are from IT services, 9% from health and life sciences, 7% from education, 5% from agriculture. From and 5% from food and beverages. It is important to note that 49% of start-ups are from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, which has become a game-changer as the business advantages in these locations enable entrepreneurs to operate at lower costs than in tier-II cities. Are. -1 city, he said.

According to him, apart from better infrastructure and proactive policies of the government, availability of technically skilled talent pool is a major advantage for start-ups to set up and flourish in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. He said, with over 4,000 registered tech start-ups, 63 incubators and 10 lakh square feet of incubation space, KSUM has not only fulfilled its goal of promoting technology-based entrepreneurship but also has become one of the top business incubators in the world. It has also achieved a special place among the

Source: www.thehindu.com