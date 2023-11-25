Huda Kattan: Makeup icon says the beauty industry is sexist

Huda Kattan is one of the people included in this year’s BBC 100 Women list

When Huda Kattan appears in public she is greeted by the same type of fans you might typically associate with A-list Hollywood stars.

As part of the 10th anniversary celebration of her cosmetics brand, Huda Beauty, she’s taken over a Paris building just a stone’s throw from the Eiffel Tower, and turned almost everything hot pink.

There are makeup stations filled with her products, neon signs, and glamorous people everywhere.

As soon as he arrives, the fans waiting on the road start shouting. Inside, invited influencers and makeup professionals chant her name as she climbs the stairs: “Hoo-da, hoo-da, hoo-da.”

People are lining up to take selfies with her – some even start crying when she hugs them.

Through it all, Kattan’s smile never waned.

Kattan is one of this year’s list of BBC 100 Women, which celebrates 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world.

She has a cosmetics business worth over $1 billion, the largest makeup brand on Instagram with over 50 million followers.

But she is sharply critical of both the beauty industry and social media.

“I think the beauty industry is sexist,” she says. “It objectifies women a lot of times. It can really reduce women to just their looks.”

She says that as a woman “who loves glamour”, she knows how frustrating it is to be judged on her looks.

But she admits that judging others too quickly is a common failing – and it’s something she herself needs to work on.

BBC 100 Women each year names 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world – Michelle Obama and Amal Clooney feature in this year’s list, while Melinda French Gates was listed in 2021.

Meet this year’s 100 women

When she first became a businesswoman, she found that some people in the industry would not take her seriously.

“I struggled really bad,” she says.

“Often we would be in a meeting and instead of making eye contact with me, he would make eye contact with my husband and ignore me completely.”

“Don’t talk to me, talk to him,” Kattan says her husband would say — but he would simply continue addressing her.

She’s upset about the beauty industry’s slow progress as far as inclusivity and representation are concerned.

Kattan was the daughter of immigrants who moved to Tennessee from Iraq, and she says she was always made to feel she was unattractive.

She says her priority is to sell products with deep shades and foundations that match different skin tones.

But while she admits the entire industry is moving in the right direction, she says it’s moving at a “tortle pace.”

“I’ve been in labs with manufacturers and I’ve told them, ‘I need a better skin tone product.’ And I’ve seen them actually paint black, [but] People’s skin is made up of many different colors.

“I think there’s still a lack of understanding. And it really basically depends on the manufacturer, even some brands.”

Huda Kattan has a massive social following

Kattan’s success is largely due to her presence on social media, where she shares makeup tutorials and reviews, as well as moments spent with her family and friends in Dubai, which is now her home.

Her streamlined lifestyle is a natural evolution of her early days as a beauty blogger. First and foremost, she loved social media.

“I thought it was the best thing,” she says. “You know, it democratized voices. It gave everyone a chance to speak. It was supposed to be a place where people were connected.”

Instead, she says, it has become “a dopamine-hacking algorithm to keep people’s eyes glued to the screen.”

He is now extremely skeptical about what it has to offer.

“Do I agree with social media now? No, I don’t. Do I think it’s good for the future? No, I don’t. I don’t anymore.”

‘Unreasonable expectations’

One of the problems she points out is the pressure on women to be perfect.

“I think society has always been tough on women, but now, with social media, the expectations are unfair,” says Kattan.

“When I go on social media, sometimes I feel like I can never be good-looking. I can never achieve enough.”

She “absolutely, 100%” admits that she’s part of the problem in this relationship – but says she’s also a victim.

“When you’re someone who is known for appearances, sometimes you almost become a prisoner of your appearances.”

People expect her nails to be perfect, her hair and her complexion to be perfect, which is “not the reality,” she says.

“I definitely felt like I was captive to my Instagram handle for a long time. I felt like, ‘Here I am going out into the public, I’m Huda Beauty.’ Sometimes I feel like Huda Ugly. “

Huda Kattan hopes to inspire women of color

Given the vast reach of his social media platforms, whatever Kattan says online attracts attention.

“As our voice grew bigger, more into a platform, I started feeling the need to speak out about certain things,” she says.

“I’m passionate about things that impact women, but also things that impact my community.”

The interview took place before the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7 – which killed 1,200 people and took about 240 others hostage – and followed the attacks on Gaza.

Gaza’s Hamas-run government says more than 14,500 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since Israeli air and ground attacks began. The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian crisis.

As the conflict escalated, Kattan used his social media accounts to post in support of the Palestinians, which received positive comments as well as criticism.

“I’ve been vocal about some political things. I don’t pretend to be a political expert,” she told BBC 100 Women in July. “But if I see something and I know some information I definitely want to post about it.”

Even before the current situation in Israel and Gaza developed, Kattan was raising awareness of issues in the Middle East, saying that political issues in the region were not talked about enough.

“I sometimes get very nervous when I see things happening. Sometimes I even think, ‘Do I have the right information? Can I post about this? Am I the only one Looking at the side?’. But I always want to post whatever I can.”

huda kattan

When people message her asking “How come your life is so perfect?” When asked such questions, she honestly answers that it is not so.

She says she wants social media spaces to be “more unsafe”.

“I don’t know where that space exists. I don’t think it exists on Instagram but we have to create it,” says Kattan.

She adds that she often has to turn off or limit her screen time, and she doesn’t allow her 12-year-old daughter to be on social media at all.

“She sometimes does this behind my back, but I can see the difference in her anxiety level when she’s not online versus when she is online.”

Despite spending most of her life in the public eye, there are some things she keeps private, such as her Muslim faith.

She says that she was not very religious when she grew up, but this changed as she got older. Now, she views prayer as “one of the most beautiful experiences.”

“I don’t talk about it because I’m always afraid of criticism – because I don’t cover it,” she says. “People might say, ‘Oh, you’re not allowed to do these things.’”

Huda Beauty is now 10 years old, and Kattan says she hopes she’s inspired some women of color.

“I sometimes think about that little Middle Eastern brown girl from Tennessee — there are still plenty of them in the world — and maybe seeing someone like me, they can feel a little bit of representation.”

Interview by Nouran Sallam.

The video was filmed by Maher Nakhla and edited by Rebecca Thorn.

100 women logo

BBC 100 Women each year names 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world. Follow BBC 100 Women on Instagram and Facebook. Join the conversation using #BBC100Women,

Source