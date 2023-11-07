HubSpot accelerates climate commitment with 2040 net-zero carbon pledge

Science-Based Targets Initiative Approves HubSpot’s Emissions Reduction Targets Focused on Energy Efficiency, Hybrid Work and Supplier Engagement

Cambridge, Mass., November 07, 2023–(Business Wire)–HubSpot, the customer platform for scaling businesses, is taking urgent climate action, and proudly announces that its near- and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets (SBTs) were approved Is. Science Based Goals Initiative (SBTI). As part of Verification, HubSpot has committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2040.

With SBTI’s recognition, HubSpot was recently named one of America’s Greenest Companies by Newsweek. Joins more than 400 companies that have boldly committed to reaching net-zero by 2040 or sooner.

“Having our targets validated by the Science-Based Targets Initiative is an important milestone in our climate journey, and a step toward a net-zero carbon future,” said Yogesh Chauhan, director of ESG at HubSpot. “The climate crisis requires collective action and bold solutions, and we are committed to working with our customers, partners and the broader tech industry to build a brighter future for generations to come.”

HubSpot’s recognized SBTs are aligned with our commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040:

near term goals

Reduce full Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 47% by 2030 from the 2019 base year.

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions from business travel by 55% per employee from the 2019 base year to 2030.

Ensure that 70% of our suppliers, by spending on purchased goods and services and covering capital goods, achieve the science-based target by 2027.

long term goals

To maximize impact, HubSpot’s commitment extends beyond its own operations to its relationships with employees, customers, partners, and communities. HubSpot’s commitment to net-zero carbon includes three key areas:

Making our buildings sustainable. HubSpot is taking concrete steps to align its facilities with the goals of the Paris Agreement, including switching to renewable energy, optimizing office space, installing energy-efficient technologies, and introducing sustainability criteria in new building leases . In Dublin, the solar panels on the roof of HubSpot House produce 16,000 kWh annually and generate plenty of green electricity even on a rainy day.

Providing resources for employees to reduce their carbon footprint. Employees play a critical role in reaching sustainability goals and HubSpot is dedicated to striking a balance between fostering connectivity in its hybrid workforce and reducing people’s carbon footprint. HubSpot’s internal carbon calculator quiz, launched earlier this year, aims to make hybrid work more sustainable and help employees understand and address their carbon footprint. After reviewing his quiz results, HubSpotter Cameron Bruns Ewing pledged to be more energy efficient by turning off his laptop and monitor at the end of each day and reducing the number of screens used. Receiving the results of her quiz gave Cameron an opportunity to think critically about her workflow and how she could reduce emissions, even in small ways.

Working with our suppliers to achieve a low-carbon economy. To extend impact beyond its own operations, HubSpot works with suppliers who have like-minded sustainability goals and encourages them to set science-based goals while working with customers and partners on their sustainability journey. Does.

Kristin Hostetter, Head of Sustainability at Outside Interactive, said, “At Outside, sustainability is at the forefront of our mission and we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint. To get there, we are working to address the carbon intensity of our business and operations. Let’s focus on.” Closely with our vendors and partners to bring more renewable energy into our supply chain. As a HubSpot customer, learning about HubSpot’s path to net-zero has been invaluable as we advance our own decarbonization journey.”

The next decade is critical in addressing the impacts of climate change, and HubSpot cannot tackle it alone. HubSpot is dedicated to following the latest climate science, partnering with companies that share our goals, and openly sharing learnings along the way. HubSpot hopes to inspire others to set their own climate goals toward a net-zero future.

Learn more about HubSpot’s efforts to invest in climate action and build a company that future generations will be proud of in the company’s 2023 Sustainability Report.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a customer platform that helps your business grow better. HubSpot provides seamless connections for customer-facing teams with an integrated platform that includes an AI-powered engagement hub, a smart CRM, and a connected platform with over 1,500 app marketplace integrations, a community network, and educational content from the HubSpot Academy. Ecosystem involved. Today, more than 184,000 brands like DoorDash, Reddit, Eventbrite, and Tumblr in more than 120 countries use HubSpot to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

HubSpot has been recognized by Glassdoor, Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc. etc. has been recognized for its award winning culture. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company’s thousands of employees work from HubSpot offices around the world and remotely.

About SBTI

The Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTI) is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). SBTI defines and promotes best practice in emissions reductions and net-zero targets consistent with climate science. It provides technical assistance and expert resources to companies setting science-based targets and brings together a team of experts to provide companies with independent assessment and validation of the targets.

