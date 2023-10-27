Huawei's revenue barely grew in the third quarter, despite growth in phone and car sales

Visitors line up in front of the Huawei flagship store on Nanjing East Road, one of the city’s main commercial and tourist areas, in Shanghai, China on September 30, 2023.

BEIJING – Chinese tech giant Huawei reported revenue figures on Friday that showed just a 1% increase in the third quarter from a year earlier, according to CNBC calculations.

This is despite the company releasing a popular new smartphone in late August and growing sales within its electric car venture.

Huawei said revenue for the first three quarters of the year rose 2.4% year-on-year to 456.6 billion yuan ($62.33 billion) – the highest for the period since 2020. US sanctions on the Chinese telecom maker began in 2019.

Despite restrictions on the ability to access Huawei’s high-end technology, reviews indicate that the company’s new Mate 60 Pro smartphone delivers the download speeds associated with 5G – thanks to an advanced semiconductor chip.

Huawei quietly launched the phone in China in late August, and declined to share more during a seasonal product launch event in late September.

According to Counterpoint Research, more than 1.6 million Mate 60 series devices were sold during the first six weeks of sales.

The research firm estimates that the majority of units sold, about 75%, were Pro models – that’s about 1.2 million units sold.

Apple, which launched its iPhone 15 in September, is expected to sell 10 million units of the new phone in China this year, bringing total iPhone sales in the country to 45.5 million, according to estimates by Shanghai-based CINNO Research .

The US company saw its smartphone sales fall 10% in the third quarter from a year earlier, while Huawei’s sales rose 37%, Counterpoint Research said on Thursday.

electric car brand

Huawei has also built a presence in China’s fast-growing new energy vehicle market, which includes hybrid and battery-powered cars.

The company sells its operating systems and components, such as driver-assistance technology, to car manufacturers.

In December 2021, Huawei launched its car brand Aito in collaboration with manufacturer Ceres.

According to a social media post from Richard Yu, head of Huawei’s car-related and consumer business, orders for Aito’s latest M7 topped 60,000 as of October 16, about a month after its release.

On Wednesday, Aito said pre-orders for its upcoming M9 SUV have topped 15,000.

Increase in profit margin

Huawei is not publicly traded and did not break down revenue by business segment in its latest update.

The telecom giant said it has booked partial gains from the sale of some businesses, but did not say which businesses.

Huawei said its net profit margin in the first three quarters of the year was 16%. That’s higher than the profit margin of 15% reported for the first half of the year, when revenue rose 3.1% to 310.9 billion yuan.

Third-quarter revenue was 145.7 billion yuan, up 1% from 144.2 billion yuan in the year-ago period, a CNBC calculation of Huawei figures showed.

Huawei continued its efforts to expand its patent licensing business during the third quarter with Xiaomi and Ericsson deals that included 5G connectivity.

The telecom giant has rolled out 5G-based business applications in mining, ports and manufacturing, but it was unclear from Friday’s release how much revenue, if any, they generated for the company in the third quarter.

Huawei also made inroads into international markets by expanding its cloud business into Saudi Arabia in September. The company said this week it has opened a research lab in Finland to test health and fitness wearables.

The US has said the Chinese telecom giant is a national security threat due to its alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the country’s military. Huawei has repeatedly denied the existence of any such risks.

