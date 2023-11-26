November 26, 2023
Huawei to transfer smart car operations to new joint company with Changan


BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Huawei said on Sunday it would transfer key technologies and resources in its smart car unit, which has driven strong sales of several new vehicles, to a new joint company owned by automaker Changan. Auto has up to 40%. ,

The new company will engage in the research and development, production, sales and service of intelligent automotive systems and component solutions, Huawei said in a press release.

“The new company will work with partners to foster innovation and leadership in smart car technology and foster the prosperity and growth of the automotive industry,” the release said.

Chongqing Changan Automobile said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Sunday that the equity ratio and the amount of capital contributed will be negotiated by the two parties.

“The two parties will jointly support the target company to become an industry leader in automotive intelligent systems and component solutions based in China,” the filing said.

Yu Chengdong, Huawei’s managing director and chairman of its smart car solutions unit, said at a signing ceremony in Shenzhen that the smartphone maker will work with more auto companies to “seize the opportunities of electrification and intelligent transformation of the auto industry.” Said.

Huawei has repeatedly said that it does not make cars itself but only helps other automakers make better vehicles.

It has existing partnerships with Changan as well as other companies including Ceres Group. Huawei and Ceres jointly produce Aito branded cars, including the M7 model.

Huawei has also teamed up with Chinese automaker Chery to create the S7 sedan under a new company Luxide, which it intends to position as a competitor to Tesla’s Model S.

Huawei said in October that it had received more than 50,000 orders for its revised M7 model during the first 25 days of sales, putting Aiteo among China’s five best-selling new energy vehicle makers based on August data. will do it.

(Reporting by Laurie Chen and the Beijing newsroom; additional reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai; editing by Edmund Claman)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Bitcoin is about to boom: Analysts predict BTC will exceed 0,000 Crypto Times

Bitcoin is about to boom: Analysts predict BTC will exceed $100,000 Crypto Times

November 26, 2023
Claimed Social Security at age 62? Here's a rule you need to know about. , The Motley Fool

Claimed Social Security at age 62? Here’s a rule you need to know about. , The Motley Fool

November 26, 2023

You may have missed

Bitcoin is about to boom: Analysts predict BTC will exceed 0,000 Crypto Times

Bitcoin is about to boom: Analysts predict BTC will exceed $100,000 Crypto Times

November 26, 2023
Braydon Steele, a Pickaway-Ross student on job placement at the MHC RoadReady Center, is able to earn school credits, a paycheck and experience in his field while working.

How Pickaway-Ross students are earning money and gaining experience

November 26, 2023
Claimed Social Security at age 62? Here's a rule you need to know about. , The Motley Fool

Claimed Social Security at age 62? Here’s a rule you need to know about. , The Motley Fool

November 26, 2023
Panera's founder says the idea of ​​success being achieved by entrepreneurs taking big risks is 'a myth'

Panera’s founder says the idea of ​​success being achieved by entrepreneurs taking big risks is ‘a myth’

November 26, 2023
Waste Recycling Services Market to Grow to US.98 Billion from 2022 to 2027, Number of Partnerships and Collaborations on the Rise to Drive Growth – Technavio

Waste Recycling Services Market to Grow to US$18.98 Billion from 2022 to 2027, Number of Partnerships and Collaborations on the Rise to Drive Growth – Technavio

November 26, 2023
ChatGPT for Businesses: Using AI for Enhanced Customer Support and Content Creation

ChatGPT for Businesses: Using AI for Enhanced Customer Support and Content Creation

November 26, 2023