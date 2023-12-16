Huawei plans to be in your electric car

The £39,000 Luxeed S7 is being marketed as a direct rival to Tesla’s high-end Model S – Wang Gang/Visual China Group.

China’s most popular electric car is not from Tesla. It has a range of 500 miles, charges in 15 minutes and can park itself. The £39,000 Luxeed S7, marketed as a direct rival to Tesla’s high-end Model S, isn’t on the streets yet, but within four days of its unveiling last month, 10,000 people had pre-ordered it.

Luxeed – whose letters are emblazoned on the car’s bonnet – is not a name many Western consumers will recognise. But they must have heard about the company behind it.

The S7 is powered by technology developed by Chinese technology giant Huawei that is blacklisted in much of the Western world.

Huawei, founded by former People’s Liberation Army soldier Ren Zhengfei, has been branded a national security threat in Britain and banned from the country’s 5G mobile networks.

In the US, it has been placed on an export control list, isolating it from Western technology in a way that once threatened the company’s existence.

But in China, it is a national champion, a symbol of the country’s technological aspirations and a patriotic choice for the millions of citizens who buy its smartphones.

“The West knows Huawei as a telecommunications and smartphone company but in China it has a much stronger reputation as a technology company,” says Tu Le, founder of consultancy business Sino Auto Insights.

Huawei is now using its car business as a springboard for a potential return to the West, a move once again likely to raise eyebrows among national security advocates.

Last week, Reuters reported that the company had approached Audi and Mercedes for investment in its smart car and component division.

The company is believed to view the partnership with the two German giants as a way to protect itself from any further regulatory pressure.

There is no shortage of electronics companies in China that have moved into car manufacturing, taking advantage of local supply chains, the growing use of electronics in vehicles, and the transition to battery-powered vehicles.

BYD, China’s largest electric car manufacturer, earlier manufactured mobile phones and their batteries. The country’s largest smartphone maker Xiaomi had revealed its vehicle last month.

However, Huawei is bigger than both of them and is famous for investing huge sums in research and development. Its R&D budget last year reached 161.5 billion yuan (£18 billion); More than any company outside the US.

Huawei set up its Intelligent Automotive Solutions division in 2019, the same year that Donald Trump put the company on an export blacklist that crippled its smartphone business. The unit sells parts such as driverless sensing systems, heat pumps and data systems to other carmakers.

The S7 vehicles are the result of a tie-up with state-owned manufacturer Chery Automobile, the largest exporter of cars from China.

Within Huawei, the division is small. Revenue in the first half of the year was 1 billion yuan, a rounding error on Huawei’s total sales of 311 billion yuan.

But there are a lot of expectations for the division: Huawei has appointed Richard Yu, the veteran executive who turned the company into a smartphone giant, to oversee the business. It is valued at up to $35 billion in an upcoming share sale that will bring in outside investors.

Richard Yu, President of Huawei’s Intelligent Automotive Solutions Division – Yang Lei/Visual China Group

However, that assessment may overstate its capabilities. The growth of Huawei’s car business is largely based on support from state-backed automakers.

Its new investor, for example, is Changan Auto, another state-owned manufacturer. While the company has signed agreements with a handful of carmakers, most are second-tier players.

Huawei has been less successful in convincing China’s biggest electric vehicle companies such as Nio and Xpeng to partner.

The big prize will be deals with Western manufacturers, who typically have to partner with local companies to succeed in China.

“They need to convince a foreign legacy vehicle manufacturer to adopt their solution, and so far there has not been a buyer and we will not until we see a legacy vehicle manufacturer struggling so much in the Chinese market that they will be willing to do so.” Till then there will be no one to take it. Almost anything to stop the bleeding,” says Le.

“Right now, most automakers still believe they can make attractive electric vehicles that will help them stop the bleeding.”

A deal with a foreign carmaker would be one possible route to selling Huawei technology in the West.

Le says: “If a foreign legacy automaker ever adopts Huawei’s solution, it will help validate Huawei’s technology. “They will likely pressure the same automakers to use their solution outside of China.”

Going to bed with Huawei could be geopolitical suicide for a Western manufacturer. Governments are already growing suspicious of Chinese carmakers, who now face hefty tariffs in the US and anti-dumping investigations in Europe. Adding to the company seen by many as an arm of Beijing would be a risky move.

Yu said earlier this year that sanctions had made it difficult to work with Western carmakers. “This is a big challenge,” he said. “Because we have invested tremendously.”

That may change. According to Reuters, Mercedes has rejected Huawei’s overtures, wanting to remain in charge of its own software, but Audi is considering an alliance on driverless technology, at least in China.

Huawei may be blocked from our mobile phone networks, but it now has its sights set on your car seat.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com