Huawei is pushing its tech into the EV world with new cars, automaker partnerships

Huawei confirmed on Tuesday that it is working with at least four traditional automakers in China to develop new car brands.

News broke over the weekend that Huawei is launching a joint venture with Changan Automobile for car technology.

Chinese automakers whose products lack the technology needed to compete are more than happy to use Huawei [tech] To fill the vacancies,” said Tu Le, founder of Beijing-based consulting firm Sino Auto Insights.

Shanghai, China – November 12, 2023 – Customers experience the first intelligent pure electric vehicle Luxid S7 at Huawei’s flagship store in Shanghai, China on November 12, 2023. (Photo by Costfoto/Nurfoto via Getty Images)

Nurfoto | Nurfoto | getty images

BEIJING – Chinese telecom and smartphone giant Huawei is doubling sales of its technology in the competitive electric car market.

The company has emphasized that it does not manufacture cars. Instead, it sells technology components such as its Harmony OS operating system and driver-assistance products, or works with automakers to create new EV brands.

Changan and Huawei are already partners for the Avatar electric car brand, which was created with electric car battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology in 2018. Avatar’s SUV and sedan sell for a little more than $42,000 each.

Huawei is also working with Chery on a luxury electric car brand, which revealed details of its S7 sedan on Tuesday.

Similar partnerships are in the works with BAIC Motor and JAC Motor, Richard Yu, head of Huawei’s car-related and consumer business, said at the Luxeed launch event on Tuesday.

BAIC, whose Arcfox electric brand already uses Huawei technology, and JAC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“It is still too early to know how [Huawei’s] The solution is on par with its competitors, but they, like many other tech companies, see the opportunity and are going all out on it,” he said.

Tencent, which operates China’s social media app WeChat, has claimed to supply car technology to BMW and some other automakers.

Chinese smartphone and home appliance company Xiaomi is planning to release a car in the first half of next year. The company announced a new operating system called HyperOS in late October.

Huawei’s revenue from its consumer business has halved since the US put the company on a blacklist that bans it from buying from American suppliers. This includes licensed access to the latest versions of Google’s Android operating system.

Huawei has instead released its own system, called Harmony OS.

In the first half of the year, Huawei’s consumer revenue was 103.5 billion yuan ($14.27 billion), while the company’s intelligent automotive solutions – whose products include technology for new energy vehicles – saw revenue of 1 billion yuan. Other parts of the business also include other car-related revenues.

Huawei’s Yu said Tuesday the company works with automakers in three ways:

Acting as a component supplier. The car, called “Huawei Inside,” is selling a suite of tech products while the automaker designs the vehicle. “Huawei Inside” takes greater control over the car’s design, sales and marketing while the automaker builds the car.

Huawei announced the Aito brand of cars manufactured by Ceres in late 2021. The vehicles have grown in popularity, often appearing at many of Huawei’s smartphone stores across China. The company claims that more than 120,000 units have already been delivered for the M5 model alone.

Yu said on Tuesday that Aito will deliver about 16,000 to 18,000 units of its M7 cars in November and more than 20,000 units next month.

Companies ranging from BYD to startup Li Auto have captured a significant share of the growth in China’s new energy vehicle market, a category that includes hybrid and battery-powered cars. Traditional foreign automakers such as Volkswagen and Toyota have been slow to adapt.

According to the China Passenger Car Association, new energy vehicles have accounted for more than one-third of new passenger cars sold in China this year.

