Huawei Cloud unveiled the powerful Pangu finance model and new GosDB financial database at the Huawei Cloud Fintech Summit Middle East and Central Asia 2023, held as part of Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW).

As a key market for Huawei Cloud, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the first outside China to gain access to these cutting-edge solutions for the finance industry.

Ahead of the summit, Frank Dai, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia, delivered a keynote speech emphasizing the transformative impact of the finance model – which can reshape the entire service chain.

To fully harness the power of the Foundation Model, Dai stressed the need for financial institutions to foster collaborative innovation focused on high-quality data, innovative productivity, advanced intelligence, and abundant computing power.

“In the financial industry, foundation models can help financial institutions increase operational efficiency, reduce expenses, and promote innovation,” Dai said in his keynote speech.

“The collaboration of productivity, intelligence and computing power enables optimal use of finance models. These three elements align with the scenario layer, model layer and foundation layer of the financial model solution, respectively.”

At the scenario level, AI models can play an important role in financial production, acting as valuable adjuncts to service personnel and IT technical personnel. They can contribute to various functions such as intelligent data analysis, automated coding, automated credit report generation and intelligent customer services. These applications can significantly increase efficiency and improve the overall customer experience.

The model layer serves as a platform to enhance the technical capabilities of the foundation model, making the finance model more intelligent. Additionally, the finance model is further enriched with expert financial knowledge and data to enhance its professionalism.

The efficiency and quality of model training depends heavily on a strong computing foundation that enables quick updates and iterations of AI models. The foundation layer is important for the smooth functioning of the model and determines its overall performance.

Implementing the finance model in the industry is a significant, multifaceted undertaking, and Dai says Huawei looks forward to working with financial institutions to unlock the cloud model potential and enhance intelligent productivity.

Source: www.bing.com