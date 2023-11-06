Huawei announces winners of the XMAGE Awards 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei announces 57 winners of the XMAGE Awards 2023. The contest, which highlights photos taken with Huawei devices, named three grand prize winners, along with 17 best-in-category winners. 34 runner-up winners, and three honorable mentions.

This year’s winners were selected from more than 600,000 entries received between April 7 and August 15 from participants from nearly 100 countries. After China, the five countries with the highest number of entries were Malaysia, Turkey, Poland, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates. The most popular phone models used were HUAWEI P60 Pro, HUAWEI P40 Pro, and HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro.

Three Grand Prize-winning photos that won over the judges

“Dragon Clouds” by Domcar Calinawan Lagato of the Philippines, “Airshow” by Piotr Sebula of Poland and “Fearless Eagle” by Du Chuanli of China were awarded the grand prize. Each winner will receive 10,000 USD (before tax) from the XMAGE creation fund to support their photography and encourage them to continue using Huawei devices in the future.

© Domcar Calinawan Lagato (Philippines) Dragon Clouds | Huawei P30 Pro

judge’s comment: Only when a photographer goes against traditional boundaries can we see scenes that are missing, unusual or difficult to see. – Chen Xiaobo, 9th Vice President of China Photographers Association

© Piotr Sebula (Poland) Airshow | Huawei P40 Pro

judge’s comment: The image raises more questions than it answers, so it stimulates the viewer’s imagination. Will the plane land safely, or crash? Where is it going? Who is the shadowy person in the foreground? The picture has a sense of the unfolding and movement of a story that invites the viewer to fill in the gaps. -Australian portrait photographer Jessica Hromas

© Du Chuanli (China) Fearless Eagle | huawei mate 40 rs

judge’s comment: Apart from what is outside, it is even more important to explore the inside of the subjects, their characters or their feelings at that moment. We have seen many eagles in paintings, photography and videos, but I will definitely remember this one forever – it captures the true soul of the eagle. Underneath its thick, thick feathers are its sharp, intimidating eyes. – Chinese fashion photographer Pei Tongtong

New categories that inspire amazing creativity

This year’s competition included a number of categories including Night Walk, Portrait, Art & Fashion, Outdoors, Hello Life, Storyboard, Action and Storytelling. New categories were added to help participants unleash their creativity and showcase their unique perspectives.

17 best-in-category winners and 34 runners-up were selected from each category, and will each receive 1500 USD and 1000 USD courtesy of the XMAGE construction fund.

© Zhang Wei (China) Night view on the bridge | Huawei P40 | Best-in-Class Night Walk Winner

© Ron Paolo C. Velarde (Philippines) The Future of the Child | Huawei P40 Pro | Best Portrait Winner

© Wang Hanbing (China) Mountain View | Huawei Mate 50 RS | Runner-up Winner of Outdoor Category

XMAGE Awards showcase XMAGE’s professional imaging capabilities

The HUAWEI XMAGE Awards showcase how the XMAGE brand has inspired users’ creativity when using mobile devices. Huawei sees mobile imaging as a powerful lens to observe and capture life’s precious moments and as a tool to stimulate visual ideas. Our mission is to empower users to unleash their creativity and push the boundaries of mobile imaging.

The HUAWEI XMAGE Awards has come a long way since its launch in 2017. This competition has not only inspired many individuals to pick up their mobile phones and take great photos, but it has also become a platform to showcase amazing creations that give people a glimpse. In photographers’ views about the world and their daily lives. Today, the

For a complete list of award winners please visit our official website:

https://consumer.huawei.com/en/campaign/xmage

Source Huawei

Source