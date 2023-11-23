HTX resumes operations after temporary interruption due to hack

Cryptocurrency exchange HTX (formerly Houbi) has recently announced the resumption of its operations after a brief halt due to a recent exploit.

HTX will resume services later today

HTX, one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, has confirmed the resumption of its withdrawal and deposit services later today. However, the crypto company should have provided a specific time to restart. Crypto Exchange said:

Furthermore, HTX (Huobi) is expected to resume deposit and withdrawal services within 24 hours. The specific restart time will be notified again. Please pay attention to the platform announcement.

In the announcement the crypto firm also claimed that the recent hack has been “handled appropriately.” This ultimately led to the platform’s services being halted to prevent further losses.

Furthermore, the crypto exchange has once again emphasized its promise to compensate its users for the losses incurred due to the recent hack. The forum said:

Huobi HTX now handles this attack properly. Huobi HTX once again promises to fully compensate for the losses caused by this attack and 100% guarantee the safety of user funds.

The crypto platform said the amount of funds lost in the hack was “small” compared to its total funds. The company’s operations are unaffected. The crypto platform said:

The amount of funds lost by Huobi HTX this time is a “very small amount” of the platform’s total funds. The normal operation of Huobi HTX will not be affected by this. Users should rest assured.

Crypto exchange became victim of hacking

On Wednesday, November 22, HTX and blockchain protocol Heko Chain experienced exploitation of over $100 million across multiple assets.

The hack was detected by an on-chain investigator cyber alert, alerting the platform to the transaction. According to Syverse Alert, the total assets lost by HTX were approximately $23 million, while Heiko Chain lost more than $85 million.

Justin Sun, an advisor to the platform, later confirmed the hack. Post, The advisor took to X (formerly Twitter) to shed more light on the hack and the company’s intentions in dealing with it.

The feat follows an $8 million attack on HTX in October. The attack resulted in approximately 500 Ethereum being stolen from the exchange. However, in the days following the tragedy, all losses were fully compensated.

So far, the company has expressed its commitment to prevent such hacks from happening again. Meanwhile, the well-being of his customers will be his highest responsibility.

Featured image from Linkedin, chart by Tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com