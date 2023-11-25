HTX Global, Poloniex Hack: ‘Epic’ Airdrop Has Arrived, Operations Resumed Says Justin Sun

Following the controversial cryptocurrency exchange hack that occurred amid turmoil in the industry, renowned investor and stakeholder Justin Sun recently announced an “epic airdrop” for users affected by the issue. Furthermore, this essentially means that as the HTX Global and Poloniex platforms resume operations, their funds are also being replaced.

The latest crypto hack involving the Heko Chain blockchain protocol got away with $100 million, but a handsome reward has been offered for its return.

Watch the ‘Epic Airdrop’ Courtesy of HTX Global, Poloniex Justin Sun

(Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

in the latest Posted by Justin Sun via X, they announced the arrival of an “Epic Airdrop” that will bring assets to users, and aims to return lost funds to affected clients of both HTX Global and Poloniex. This crypto airdrop was mostly done by promotional platforms, offering to digitally transfer cryptocurrency assets from companies directly to user wallets.

Coinagep said this is Sun’s move to regain user trust and help the platform regain its footing after the controversial security breach.

Furthermore, it was reported that these series of attacks were focused on a single target, and that is Justin Sun, a famous investor of the crypto exchange platform.

Poloniex, after HTX hack, is now resuming operations

Sun’s recent announcement also included the resumption of operations at HTX Global and Poloniex, a move by the companies to return to normalcy. Specifically, the operations of HTX and Poloniex will focus on allowing customers to make deposits and withdrawals.

Additionally, Sun is offering a “white-hat bounty” that offers the hackers to return 5 percent of the money stolen, equivalent to $5 million.

controversial justin sun

Amidst all the drama and controversy surrounding this recent hack involving HTX Global, Poloniex, and the blockchain protocol, Heco Chain, renowned crypto investor Justin Sun has been caught up in it all. He was known for the large-scale purchases he has made in the past, including a significant investment in the NFT Joker Tpunk, purchasing $10.5 million worth of tokens.

The famous TRON Foundation founder has also faced massive controversies in his career, most notably with recent allegations of fraud, market manipulation, and unregistered sales of crypto assets. The US Securities and Exchange Commission initiated the case against them, saying that the case is an example of the high risks that investors face in illiquid asset securities.

While allegations and investigations are still ongoing against Sun, his backed companies and crypto were hit by a cyber attack, resulting in a loss of over $115 million. However, this did not stop them, as Sun is ready to return these lost assets through an airdrop, which is starting soon with the returning operation of HTX and Poloniex to its users.

