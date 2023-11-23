https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/amp/shop/story/Shop Black Friday deals for your home and kitchen
Shop Black Friday home deals.
With the holidays approaching and plenty of entertainment to be had, now is the perfect time to stock up on home and kitchen essentials while they’re set for Black Friday!
Whether you’re looking to replace your worn out cookware or need an extra special gift for a party host, we’ve got great products for you below.
Read on to see everything we’re buying while it’s on sale right now.
10-pc. Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife Set
price: $12.99 , 67% savings
from macy’s
Original: $40
YETI Rambler 20oz Tumbler, Stainless Steel, Vacuum Insulated with Magslider Lid
price: $35 , from amazon
Sur La Table Electric Salt and Pepper Mill Set
price: $19.96 , 75% savings
from sur la table
Original: $79.95
Camille Long Stem Wine Glass
price: $11.96 , 20% savings
from crate and barrel
Original: $14.95
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro
price: $319.95 , 20% savings
from Williams Sonoma
Original: $399.95
Rowenta Perfect Steam Pro DG8624U1s
price: $249.95 , 16% savings
from Williams Sonoma
Original: $299.95
reversible teak carving board
price: $19.96 , 50% savings
from sur la table
Original: $39.95
Enameled Cast Iron 8-qt. Round Dutch Oven, Made for Macy’s
price: $79.99 , 69% savings
from macy’s
Original: $259.99
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by D&Longhi, 38 Ounce, Matte Black
price: $139.30 , 30% savings
from amazon
Original: $199
DreamTech W10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
price: $499.99 , 44% savings
from amazon
Original: $899.98
American Soft Linen Luxury 6 Piece Towel Set, 2 Bath Towel 2 Hand Towel 2 Washcloth, 100% Turkish Cotton
price: $33.99 , 54% savings
from amazon
Original: $74.99
Original Peloton Bike | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with Immersive 22″ HD Touchscreen
price: $1,095 , 24% savings
from amazon
Original: $1,445
Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw for Water, Iced Tea or Coffee, Smoothies and More, Cream, 40 Ounce
price: $44 , from amazon
Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Car/Auto Detailer, 3353, Grey/Blue
price: $119.99 , 14% savings
from amazon
Original: $139.99
KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment Stand Mixer, 2 Quart, White
price: $69.95 , 30% savings
from amazon
Original: $99.99
BL770 Mega Kitchen System Blender and Food Processor
price: $99.95 , 50% savings
from macy’s
Original: $199.95
