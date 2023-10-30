HSBC’s profit increases by $ 4.5 billion after interest rate hike – latest update

HSBC

Banking giant HSBC has revealed its profits rose by $4.5bn (£3.7bn) in the latest three-month period, boosted by higher interest rates.

The company said pre-tax profit reached $7.7 billion in the third quarter of the year, compared with $3.2 billion in the same period a year earlier. It unveiled a $3 billion share buyback plan.

HSBC posted a net interest margin of 1.7 percent, up 19 basis points from last year. Net interest margin is the difference between the average lending and deposit rates.

Chief executive Noel Quinn said: “We have had three consecutive quarters of strong financial performance.”

However, analysts were expecting bigger growth in the period, with HSBC forecast to post a pre-tax profit of $8.1 billion. Net interest margin for the third quarter, while higher than last year, was slightly lower than the second quarter of the year.

Jefferies analyst Joe Dickerson said the cost was “likely to be disputed” after HSBC increased its spending on technology and increased performance-related pay.

HSBC signaled on Monday it may raise bonuses before the end of the year. Mr Quinn told Bloomberg TV: “We have indicated, due to the very strong trading performance of the business, potentially in the fourth quarter, we could increase our variable pay by an additional 1 percent or $300 million.”

It comes before Britain lifts its cap on bankers’ bonuses. The Bank of England confirmed last week that bonuses will no longer be capped at two times annual salary from the end of October as part of a drive to boost competitiveness and help attract talent.

Frasers sells Missguided brand to Shein

Frasers Group has sold the Missguided intellectual property and trademarks to Chinese fashion giant Shein after weeks of speculation over a deal.

The owner of House of Fraser confirmed the sale of the IP, although said it would keep Missguided’s real estate and staff which had already been integrated into the fashion division of House of Fraser.

This comes after reports earlier this month that Sheen and Frasers were in talks over business.

Frasers Group CEO Michael Murray said:

HSBC chief says don’t expect huge reversal in Chinese property market

HSBC Chief Executive Noel Quinn spoke on Bloomberg TV this morning and addressed concerns over its exposure to China’s property market.

HSBC Chief Executive Noel Quinn – Reuters

HSBC has issued a trading update this morning showing its pre-tax profit rose to $7.7 billion for the three months to the end of September, compared with $3.2 billion in the same period a year earlier.

However, analysts were disappointed with expectations of bigger returns amid rising interest rates around the world.

what happened overnight

Asian shares were mostly down on Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision this week on interest rates.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 1.3 percent to 30,591.03. There is speculation that the Bank of Japan may adjust its monetary policy at its meeting ending on Tuesday, given recent signs of persistent inflation.

Over the weekend, more than 30 China-listed companies disclosed intentions to conduct share buybacks and purchases after China announced a series of measures aimed at stabilizing falling share prices. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.3 percent to 17,349.36 and the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.2 percent to 3,022.90.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data on Monday showed nominal retail sales in Australia rose 0.9 percent in September compared with August. That’s the fastest pace in eight months, indicating some resilience in consumer spending. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6 percent to 6,787.90.

South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.4 percent to 2,311.55. Taiwan’s Taiex rose 0.1 percent and the SET in Bangkok was also up 0.1 percent.

