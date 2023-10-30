HSBC’s after-tax profit rose to $6.26 billion in the three months ended September, up 235% from $2.66 billion in the same period last year.

HSBC’s after-tax profit rose to $6.26 billion in the three months ended September, up 235% from $2.66 billion in the same period last year.

Quarterly pre-tax profit of Europe’s largest bank by assets also rose by $4.5 billion to $7.7 billion, mainly due to the high interest rate environment.

However, the numbers fell short of the expectations of economists, who were projecting third-quarter after-tax profit of $6.42 billion and pre-tax profit of $8.1 billion.

HSBC said the increase was partly due to a $2.3 billion loss in the third quarter of 2022 related to the planned sale of its retail banking operations in France.

Of that, $2.1 billion was reversed to the first quarter of 2023 as it became less certain that the transaction would be completed.

“We now expect to reclassify these operations for sale in 4Q23, at which point the loss will be restated,” it added.

Revenue rose to $7.71 billion in the third quarter, from $3.23 billion a year earlier. HSBC also attributed this to the high interest rate environment and said this supported growth in net interest income across all its global businesses.

Net interest margin – a measure of loan profitability – stood at 1.7%, up 19 basis points year on year and beating estimates of 1.68%.

However, NIM fell two basis points compared to the previous quarter. HSBC said this reflected an increase in customers transferring their deposits to term products, particularly in Asia.

For the nine months ended September, profit after tax stood at $24.33 billion, compared with $11.59 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

HSBC’s Hong Kong-listed shares rose 0.43% after the announcement.

In light of the results, the bank’s board approved a third interim dividend of 10 cents per share. HSBC also said it would launch another share buy-back of up to $3 billion, which is expected to “commence shortly” and be completed in conjunction with the announcement of its full-year results on February 21, 2024.

Group CEO Noel Quinn said in the release, “We are delighted to again reward our shareholders. We have now announced three share buybacks totaling up to $7 billion in 2023, as well as three quarterly dividends of $0.30 per share.” “This underlines the substantial distribution capability we have, even as we continue to invest in growth.”

The bank said the buyback is expected to have an impact of 0.4 percentage points on its common equity tier 1 capital ratio or CET1 ratio. The CET1 ratio is a measure of financial flexibility for European banks.

Going forward, HSBC said it plans to reduce its CET1 ratio to between 14% and 14.5% from the current 14.9%. It revealed that excluding significant items, its dividend payout ratio for 2023 and 2024 is 50%.

Correction: The headline has been updated to reflect that HSBC announces $3 billion share buyback.

