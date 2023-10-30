HSBC says worst has passed for China real estate as third quarter profits disappoint

Q3 pretax profit more than doubles to $7.7 billion

Profits increase as interest rates rise, but costs increase

Investment Banking outperformed Barclays; books new money flow

HONG KONG/LONDON Oct 30 (Reuters) – HSBC (HSBA.L) said on Monday the worst may be over for China’s volatile commercial real estate market, as a $500 million extra charge from the region boosted Europe’s most That has helped drive down big third-quarter profits. Banks below market forecasts.

While HSBC announced a $3 billion new share buyback and said profits more than doubled for July-September amid higher interest rates, its shares reacted with a shrug as investors weighed losses in China and Took into account forecasts of increased costs.

“I think the big correction (in China’s property market) is over and it is now a case of progressive work over an extended period,” HSBC Chief Executive Noel Quinn told reporters.

Fears about the debt-ridden sector have put pressure on foreign banks lending to developers in China, particularly after rival Standard Chartered (STAN.L) suffered a nearly $1 billion hit in profits from real estate and banking. After reporting an unexpected decline.

All eyes are on China’s troubled property giant Evergrande Group (3333.HK), which has liabilities of more than $300 billion after defaulting on its offshore debt at the end of 2021.

Hong Kong’s High Court said on Monday that the next hearing on Dec. 4 would be the last hearing before deciding on winding up the company.

HSBC finance chief Georges Elhedary said the bank still expected “difficulty in a few quarters as the sector adjusts”, but the long-term outlook is more positive.

Commenting on HSBC’s investment in China, Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “There is still a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the market, but investors will be happy to see no unpleasant surprises”.

A man walks past the logo of HSBC at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 6, 2019. Photo taken on August 6, 2019. Reuters/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo Get licensing rights

The bank’s overall results show the hurdles it faces in delivering expected returns to its investors amid high inflation and pressure on borrowers, even as it provides them with cash from dividends and buybacks.

HSBC said costs will rise 5% this year, excluding the acquisition of the Silicon Valley bank’s British unit, higher than its previous target of 3% growth, as expenses rise and it comes on the heels of big bonuses for bankers in the fourth quarter. Considers.

The bank made pretax profit of $7.7 billion for the July to September quarter, compared with $3.2 billion a year earlier, but the result lagged brokers’ estimate of $8.1 billion compiled by HSBC.

London-based Jefferies analyst Joe Dickerson said “the cost is likely to be a matter of dispute”, although he added that the share buyback was $1 billion larger than he had forecast.

The London-headquartered bank, which has a market value of $118.6 billion, said it aims to complete the share buyback by next February, bringing the total buybacks announced this year to $7 billion.

It set a third interim dividend this year at 10 cents a share, bringing the total annual payout so far to 30 cents a share.

HSBC shares were broadly flat in London, underperforming a 0.7% gain in the benchmark FTSE 100 index (.FTSE).

Third-quarter revenue rose 2% at HSBC’s global banking and markets division, which houses its investment bank, a stronger performance than rival Barclays’ BARC.L 6% decline, as HSBC’s larger payments business Has benefited from higher interest rates.

The bank’s wealth business, which it is prioritizing for growth, attracted $34 billion of net new invested assets in the quarter and revenue has grown 12% so far this year as rising rates have helped it boost lending. A huge margin has been achieved.

Reporting by Selena Lee in Hong Kong and Lawrence White in London, Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Mark Potter

