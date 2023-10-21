Since the beginning of September, India has seen FII outflows of about $3.1 billion, after being the recipient of inflows of $18 billion since March.

Will the withdrawal of foreign institutional investors continue to impact the market, or will there be a bounce back?

HSBC said India has been one of the best performing markets in the region, led by consistent FII inflows due to strong macro-fundamentals.

It said that even during consolidation, from the beginning of September 2023 (due to a sharp rise in US bond yields), India has outperformed all major regional markets.

The rise in US bond yields due to increase in term premium along with Fed’s dovish policy on better than expected economic data is negative for foreign fund flows into emerging markets, and India is no different. Risks remain despite strong macro outlook, the brokerage said in an October 19 note.

“Our domestic view is no additional increases in US rates, but there are risks to this approach based on GDP growth, labor market conditions and inflation developments,” the note said.

According to the brokerage, unless the geopolitical environment worsens, any sharp pullback from current levels seems unlikely.

Despite strong FII inflows over the past several months, FII ownership in the Indian equity market stands at 17.7% (as of end-September), well below the last 10-year average of 19%.

Both Asia and global funds have significantly lower weighting on Indian equities compared to their average holdings over the last five years.

India continues to differentiate itself from its regional competitors with strong growth, positive earnings outlook and attractive valuations.

HSBC expects outflows to be only a short-term risk, noting that data over the past eight years shows that India managed to attract its fair share of fund inflows, even during years of strong inflows from mainland China. Used to be.

“2023 is unlikely to be much different, given that the fund is underweight in both India and mainland China,” the research firm said.

Barring technology and energy, most sectors have recorded positive year-on-year inflows led by industrials and financials. Despite recent investments, FIIs still remain net buyers of financial stocks.

The Indian equity market has been quite resilient compared to the region, due to a very large and expanding domestic institutional base.

HSBC said, “We believe DII flows (supported by strong inflows into domestic mutual funds) will mitigate any sharp market volatility and unless FIIs come back to potentially drive another market rally Until then, any market correction will be kept to a minimum.”

If the current situation is controlled to a large extent, it will make the case for an imminent rebound in FII inflows, given that growth continues to be consistent and rallies in mid-caps and small-caps supported by attractive valuations. is left to outperform (as per HSBC, Nifty 50 PE of 19.3x, in line with 5-year average, FY2024 earnings of 17.3% (YoY).

Source: www.bqprime.com