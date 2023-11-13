HSBC says battery stocks will play role in global EV market

According to HSBC, the electric vehicle market is expected to touch a milestone next year. Its global penetration rate could reach the “critical 20% threshold” next year – “the beginning of mass market penetration” for the first time, it said. “This has major implications for battery makers,” the bank wrote in a Nov. 1 note. “Mass-market consumers are far more price-sensitive, so we expect automakers will look to aggressively cut battery costs, which account for 40% of total EV manufacturing costs,” it added. HSBC said potential buyers will consider a number of factors – such as infrastructure, driving distance, safety, environmental friendliness and design – with the mass-market price determining their final decision. Noting that battery packs account for about 40% of total BEV manufacturing costs, HSBC said, cutting that cost is “key to price parity” and mass-market success. In turn, battery makers will face strong margin pressure, HSBC said. “The positive side of the pricing pressure is that the pace of market consolidation should accelerate. In turn, the lack of competing battery producers will drive up pricing which could drive down the cost of supplying quality batteries,” it said. Stock Picks HSBC said share prices of major battery makers have underperformed in the wake of concerns over such margin pressures – despite a bright long-term outlook. But, it added, “We think the leading battery makers can handle this challenge and we believe concerns about oversupply are overblown.” The bank said it prefers pure battery market leaders given its cost-competitiveness and strong customer base. It named the following buy-rated companies. LG Energy Solutions: HSBC says the company is different because of its scale and technology; financial “muscle”; And strong customer base. ,[It] All should help it maintain its cost leadership, which is a key factor needed to survive in the mass market. Those lacking a solid customer base and cost competitiveness are likely to lose ground,” HSBC said. This gave LG Energy Solution a price target of 640,000 Korean won ($485.9), or a potential upside of about 55%. CATL: HSBC says CATL is gaining share in the overseas EV battery market, and believes its technological leadership and strong production commitment will help it continue to do so. “We expect the company to achieve greater volume and mid-term market share visibility given its leading technology (e.g., Shenxing fast-charging LFP batteries, M3P batteries), best-in-class delivery track record, and global production Growth in,” HSBC said. It gave CATL a price target of 266 Chinese yuan ($36.5), or a potential upside of about 41%. Samsung SDI: HSBC said the company has a high stake in the high-end segment of the EV market. There is exposure, which takes about 20% to 30% of it. “SDI has high exposure to that segment through key customers like BMW, Audi. , and Rivian, so we see relatively limited impact from aggressive pricing by OEMs targeting the mass market segment,” HSBC said. It gave Samsung SDI a price target of 640,000 Korean won, or an upside of about 52%. Potential increase.

