HSBC partners with Ripple-owned Metaco for digital assets custody services

British financial giant – HSBC – has announced plans to launch a new digital asset custody service for institutional clients investing in tokenized securities.

HSBC, one of the world’s largest global custodians covering over 90 markets, has partnered with Ripple-owned MetaCo, an institutional digital asset custody, trading and DeFi firm based in Switzerland.

HSBC’s tokenized securities custody service

As part of HSBC’s new custody service for digital assets, the bank is using Harmonize, Metaco’s institutional platform.

Going live in 2024, the new custody service is expected to complement HSBC Orion, the bank’s platform for issuing digital assets, as well as its recently launched offering for tokenized physical gold, according to the official statement. These platforms will collectively constitute a complete digital asset offering for institutional clients.

Reflecting on the development, Zhu Kuang Li, Chief Digital, Data and Innovation Officer, Securities Services, HSBC, highlighted the growing demand for digital asset custody and fund administration from asset managers and asset owners amid an emerging market.

According to the executive, HSBC aims to provide a scalable and secure custody infrastructure for the next generation through strategic partnerships. He also stressed that there has never been a more important moment for asset service providers to innovate, collaborate and drive change.

The bank’s global head of digital asset strategy, markets and securities services, John O’Neill, echoed similar sentiments and said,

“I am excited by the upcoming launch of our new custody service for digital assets, which will complement HSBC Orion, our platform for issuing digital assets, as well as our recent launch of tokenized physical gold. These services underline HSBC’s commitment to the overall development of digital asset markets.

Timeline of HSBC’s crypto initiative

HSBC’s entry into the crypto industry came in December 2021, when it partnered with Wells Fargo to use the blockchain platform to settle foreign exchange transactions.

The following year, it became the first global bank to enter the metaverse by teaming up with The Sandbox. Under the deal, HSBC vowed to purchase virtual real estate known as LAND to connect and connect sports, e-sports and gaming enthusiasts.

Fast forward to September this year, HSBC launched blockchain payment system FCF Pay to enable eligible customers to pay their mortgage bills and loans in various cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in addition to XRP. Worked together with.

source: cryptopotato.com