HSBC Innovation Banking extends support to innovative businesses

Hong Kong’s status as a thriving innovation hub continues to grow, attracting a large number of start-ups and investors. With a growing financial ecosystem and increasing focus on the innovation economy, new initiatives are emerging to support businesses and drive economic growth.

HSBC has been supporting the local innovation economy in Hong Kong for decades. As part of that drive, it has recently introduced HSBC Innovation Banking, a globally connected, specialized banking proposition aimed at supporting innovative businesses and their investors.

High-growth start-ups often need assistance to take advantage of the opportunities and overcome the challenges of expanding globally. With its innovation centers in the United Kingdom, the United States and Israel, the new offering enables HSBC to increase its support for businesses with venture capital or private equity investor backing – helping them and their investors achieve their international growth ambitions. It helps to do so.

As part of the launch, the bank, which has been supporting its clients’ international growth for more than 150 years, has established two dedicated teams of specialist bankers: a portfolio company coverage team, and a global fund banking team. . The teams cater to the specific needs of venture capital and private equity firms, as well as venture-backed businesses in cutting-edge sectors such as technology and life sciences in Hong Kong and mainland China. Supported by its financial strength and global network of centers in the US, UK and Israel, HSBC Innovation Banking will provide clients with tailored financing solutions, banking services and business strategy support.

“For generations, HSBC has been proud to support the entrepreneurs who have played a vital role in shaping our present and future,” says Frank Fang, HSBC General Manager and Head of Commercial Banking, Hong Kong and Macau. “We are excited to bring our sector expertise and extensive global network to Hong Kong’s vibrant innovation landscape. With the launch of HSBC Innovation Banking in Hong Kong, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting customers in the innovation economy with a holistic ecosystem approach.

Frank Fang (centre), general manager and head of commercial banking, Hong Kong and Macau, HSBC, speaks about innovation banking at Hong Kong Fintech Week 2023. Photo: HSBC

The start-up ecosystem in Hong Kong has experienced significant growth. According to InvestHK’s 2022 Startup Survey, the number of start-ups in Hong Kong now stands at close to 4,000 (up 52 percent from 2018), employing 14,932 employees across 132 co-working spaces, incubators and accelerators. These figures reflect Hong Kong’s ability to attract global talent, which contributes to its status as an international innovation hub.

Additional support for the new economy comes in the form of HSBC’s recently launched debt funding scheme, tailored for start-ups. It provides a total loan fund of US$3 billion as the bank increases its support for innovative businesses and investors in Hong Kong and mainland China.

The HSBC New Economy Fund will support start-ups and tech-based businesses in the climate tech, industrial and consumer sectors, while maintaining its existing focus on technology, healthcare and life sciences.

“Structural changes driven by imperatives such as the transition to net zero, the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Web3 are redefining businesses, regardless of their industry and size,” says Fang. “New-economy companies are poised to play a more important role in stimulating economic growth. “With ever-expanding ties with mainland China, Hong Kong will continue to be the preferred gateway, connecting global capital to China’s growth story.”

Tech-based businesses in sectors including the consumer sector are part of the shift towards a new economy, supported by offers from banks such as HSBC. Photo: Getty Images

Funding support to promote innovation

As Hong Kong moves towards becoming a leading innovation hub, it has the potential to lead the Greater Bay Area (GBA) in the idea stage of innovation. The city’s strategic location places it optimally to become a financing hub for innovative industries throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Under the HSBC New Economy Fund, the bank is offering enterprise loans as part of its financing solutions. This capability will provide early stage businesses with specific debt financing options including equity warrant instruments within loan structures.

In July, HSBC arranged OneDegree Group’s inaugural venture debt facility, consisting of an equity warrant and borrowing base concept, as part of the group’s Series B fundraising round to accelerate its global business expansion.

Leading up to the Series A stage and beyond, the bank will continue to provide working capital, capex facilities, treasury management and corporate finance solutions to innovative companies as their growth life cycles expand.

“This is another demonstration of HSBC’s support for the innovation economy in Hong Kong and beyond,” says Fang.

Early-stage businesses in Guangzhou (pictured) and other parts of the Greater Bay Area can benefit from venture loans through the HSBC New Economy Fund. Photo: Shutterstock

The new funding initiative stems from HSBC’s debt financing schemes for entrepreneurs and innovative companies, which have provided US$1.8 billion in funding to technology and healthcare enterprises in the GBA since being introduced in 2019. These two financing schemes have now been merged to form the HSBC New Economy Fund.

Shaping the innovation ecosystem

In addition to its banking services, HSBC offers solutions beyond banking through its digital platform, HSBC Business Go. The platform provides innovative tools and resources to support start-ups. This enables them to access a wide range of services beyond traditional banking, including digital banking services, business analytics and various other resources tailored to their needs.

According to HSBC, Hong Kong’s drive to become an innovation hub should boost its position as a financing hub for industries in Asia-Pacific. Photo: Shutterstock

The bank is also collaborating with key players in the ecosystem, aiming to create a supportive environment for start-ups and facilitate their growth.

Notable recent partnerships include sponsorship of the JumpStarter 2023 global pitch competition hosted by Alibaba Entrepreneur Fund and support for the inaugural Hong Kong Innopreneur Awards in collaboration with the Federation of Hong Kong Industries.

