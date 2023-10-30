HSBC announces $3 billion share buyback after more than doubling profits

HSBC’s pre-tax profit increased by $ 4.5 billion to $ 7.5 billion in the third quarter

Higher interest rates helped boost its net interest income 16% to $9.2 billion

Turnover and profits also boosted by ‘broadly stable’ loan loss charges

HSBC has announced a further $3bn share buyback as it shows third quarter profits more than doubled.

The banking giant said pre-tax profit rose $4.5 billion to $7.5 billion in the three months ended September, though it was still below analysts’ expectations of $8.1 billion.

HSBC’s net interest income rose 16 percent to $9.2 billion, boosted by interest rate hikes by central banks amid high inflation pressures.

The result: HSBC said pre-tax profit rose $4.5 billion to $7.5 billion in the three months ended September, although it was still below analysts’ expectations of $8.1 billion.

Turnover and earnings were further boosted by ‘broadly stable’ loan impairment charges and the reversal of a $2.1 billion loss related to the stalled disposal of its retail banking business in France.

HSBC expects to reinstate the impairment charge when it reclassifies its French operations for sale in the current quarter.

The FTSE 100 group has already taken a charge of around $800 million in 2023 due to the severe recession hitting China’s commercial property industry.

Still, pre-tax profit at its Asia-Pacific subsidiary – the largest regional division – rose 64 percent to $15 billion in the first nine months of the year.

In the UK, the equivalent figure almost doubled to $6.6 billion due to a temporary gain from the acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank’s British operations.

HSBC Chief Executive Noel Quinn commented, ‘We have had three consecutive quarters of strong financial performance.’

Following the impressive results, the firm has announced an additional share repurchase plan totaling $3 billion, bringing its total buybacks this year to $7 billion.

It had faced pressure to deliver higher shareholder returns from its largest shareholder – Chinese insurer Ping An – which it had canceled during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Shenzhen-based conglomerate also wanted to spin off the group’s Asian arm and lead it on a more aggressive cost-cutting agenda, but investors voted against the proposals at HSBC’s annual general meeting in May.

As part of its cost-cutting drive, HSBC intends to move from its global headquarters in Canary Wharf to much smaller offices in the City of London by 2026.

The move also reflects the Covid-induced trend towards hybrid working.

Many of the bank’s UK employees were allowed to work from home full time until September after HSBC ordered all 18,500 employees to come into the office at least three days a week.

HSBC’s results come at the end of a mixed reporting season for the UK banking sector, with NatWest and Lloyds both posting rises in third-quarter profits, but Barclays and Standard Chartered posting declines.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, commented: ‘HSBC ended a largely forgettable banks’ reporting season on a largely positive note, still getting a size advantage but missing estimates on some metrics. ‘

HSBC shares rose 0.7 per cent to 605.1p in early trading on Monday, meaning they are up almost 36 per cent in the last 12 months.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk