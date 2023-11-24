HP joins its PC peers in spreading optimism of an AI-fueled market recovery

After Tuesday’s close, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) reported quarterly revenue slightly below LSEG estimates, but maintained its annual earnings outlook. Although the computer and printer maker issued a relatively cautious forecast for the current quarter, HP offered some optimism about the PC market being impacted by the power of AI.

Like Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTC: LNVGY) and Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL), HP has been struggling with a slowdown in the PC market that followed the pandemic-induced boom. Dell will report earnings on Nov. 30, while Lenovo reported a 16% decline in revenue last week due to slowing PC demand. But despite reporting the fifth consecutive quarterly sales decline, Lenovo also expressed optimism about the improving AI-assisted PC market.

Quarterly Highlights

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company reported revenue declines in both personal systems and printing, with net revenue falling 6.5% year-over-year to $13.82 billion, slightly below Wall Street estimates of $13.85 billion. Personal Systems segment revenue declined 8% to $9.4 billion, while Printing division sales fell 3% to $4.4 billion. Earnings per share came to $0.97, which is better than the comparable quarter last year when HP lost $0.02 per share.

AI for PC Rescue

HP CEO Enrique Lores said the company believes AI developments will double the growth of the PC category as early as next year, as new computers with AI capabilities will help accelerate and grow the PC market.

Lores said the PC market is starting to recover, with growth also being supported by Microsoft transitioning from Windows 10 to Windows 11. He also said the second half of 2023 was stronger than the first half, with growth expected next year.

HP confirmed it is on track to launch AI PCs in the second half of 2024, while it expects penetration to gradually increase in 2025 and 2026. Last week, Lenovo also confirmed that it will release its first “AI PC”. PCs that will be able to use AI without the Internet in the second half of 2024.

outlook

HP guided for first-quarter adjusted profit per share between 76 cents and 86 cents, while LSEG’s consensus estimate was 86 cents. For fiscal 2024, HP guided for adjusted profit between $3.25 to $3.65 per share.

HP joined major PC makers including Lenovo in giving a positive sign that the two-year PC market slump may be over. Demand is likely to increase during the holidays as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is also launching a Windows update next year. Microsoft to revive Windows 10 with AI-powered CoPilot assistant. The news came as a surprise given that Microsoft was planning to retire the operating system in 2025 as Copilot was initially available for Windows 11. But, Microsoft has clearly made a significant strategy shift by committing to enhancing its Windows 10 software and expanding access. Its AI-powered assistant for over 1 billion users. But, given that its flagship software changed the way people around the world interacted with computers in 1995, it seems only right that ‘experienced’ users also get to experience the benefits of AI-enhanced software.

