HP estimates first-quarter profit decline amid slow recovery in PC market

By Samridha A

(Reuters) -HP Inc on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit lower than Wall Street expected, but maintained its annual earnings outlook, a sign that demand in the personal computer market is still recovering.

Companies such as HP, Lenovo and Dell Technologies have seen demand slump that peaked during the pandemic, when the work-from-home trend boosted sales of laptops and other electronic devices.

HP expects first-quarter adjusted profit per share to be between 76 cents and 86 cents, according to LSEG data, the midpoint of which was below analysts’ average estimate of 86 cents.

Shares of the Palo Alto, California-based company fell more than 4% after Bell.

The company said it is on track to launch its AI PCs in the second half of next year and expects to gradually expand its reach.

“Don’t think the market will immediately shift to AI PCs, we think there will be some penetration in ’24 and strengthening in ’25,” Chief Executive Enrique Lores said in a media call.

Recent earnings from major PC chip makers including Intel and Advanced Micro Devices also indicated that the market may be ending more than two years of recession as demand picks up ahead of the holiday season and Windows updates are expected next year. . From Microsoft.

HP maintained its fiscal 2024 adjusted profit forecast range of $3.25 to $3.65 per share.

Its fourth-quarter revenue was $13.82 billion, slightly below LSEG’s estimate of $13.85 billion.

“China continues to see weak demand across both consumer and commercial sectors and we do not expect this to change at this time,” Lores said.

Sales of HP’s personal systems segment – ​​where it houses its desktop and notebook PCs – fell 8% from a year earlier, while its printing segment declined 3%.

(Reporting by Samridh Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Source: finance.yahoo.com