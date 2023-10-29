Howland trustee race sees financial action

WARREN – Candidates for Howland Township Trustee saw significant financial action according to financial reports ahead of the general election.

According to Trumbull County Board of Elections files, Michael G. The Weirich campaign received $5,700 in total monetary contributions and $650 in value of in-kind contributions.

According to the report, some of the larger contributions the Weirich campaign received included $1,000 from Eric Such of Warren, $500 from Justin Masternik of Girard, $500 from John J. Including $500 from Cafaro and two contributions from Samuel Covelli of Warren, each for a total of $400.

The Weyrich campaign also received $325 worth of food from Ronald Klingel and $325 worth of beer from Francis Klingel, both of whom are from Warren and both contributed to a fundraising event.

According to the report, the Weirich campaign spent $11,321.75 during the pre-general election period.

Major expenditures of the Weyrich campaign included $4,415.77 to Minuteman Press for mailing, $1,775 to Lamar Outdoor Advertising of Girard for a billboard, and $2,820 in two separate payments to Marx Signs of Cortland for signage.

The Weyrich campaign reported receiving a loan of $6,380 from Weyrich himself.

According to the filing, the Weyrich campaign had $758.25.

Frank J. The Dillon campaign received $7,364.74 from Dillon alone, a campaign T-shirt contribution worth $370 from Gerald McDorman of Cortland, and $7,364.74 in total other income.

According to the report, the Dillon campaign spent $4,997.21 on letters, envelopes and mailing services at Infinity Design Advertising in Warren, $957.21 for campaign signage at AGE Graphics in Long Bottom, $230.59 for more signage at the same location later, and an additional $659.72. Infinity Design Ads for handout cards, hanger bags and vehicle magnets.

The Dillon campaign has $7,364.74 remaining, according to the filing.

No other Howland trustee candidates filed financial reports. Elections board staff said candidates have likely filed campaign finance exemptions for the 2023 elections. Trustee candidates, as well as candidates for the Board of Education, may apply for such exemption if they do not accept contributions or incur expenditures totaling more than $2,000 and if they do not accept more than $100 from any individual contributor other than themselves. Have done.

lordstown mayor

In Lordstown, all four candidates running to replace Arno Hill as mayor filed pre-election finance reports.

The committee that selected Danielle Watson received $9,000 in monetary contributions and $2,284.56 in in-kind contributions.

Cafaro of Brookfield contributed $2,000 to the Watson committee.

Francis Klingel of Warren contributed $1,000, Charles George of Canfield contributed $1,000, Matthew Blair contributed $1,000, and Clean Energy Future – Lordstown LLC contributed $1,000, in addition to other donations.

The Watson campaign did not report any monetary expenditures and reported having $9,000 available.

Robert Bond reported no monetary contributions to the mayoral campaign, but reported contributions of $7,010.23 in value.

The Bond campaign itself reported three separate significant contributions of campaign mailers to Bond’s campaign.

One cost $1,396.66, the second cost $1,350.80, and the third cost $1,723.67.

The committee that selected Jackie Woodward did not report any monetary contributions or expenditures, but it did report receiving $5,610.86 in donations.

According to the report, Woodward contributed $3,157.34 worth of postcards, banners and yard signage to the committee. Woodward also contributed 13 rolls of postage stamps worth $854.75 to the campaign.

Mark R. McGrail spent $1,948.93 on contributions to fund his election.

According to the filing, McGrail contributed $1,313.19 in printing, mailings and campaign mailers.

They contributed $401.33 worth of printing and handouts. McGrail spent $234.41 on contributions to his campaign on the stickers.

Liberty Township Trustee

In Liberty, the committee to elect Christopher Colon received $2,210 in total monetary contributions, $1,124.93 in donations and $770 through other income streams.

According to the report, the largest contribution to the Colon Committee was $959.93 of paper, ink, envelopes and staff time from Kristen Olmi at Blue Phoenix Strategies in Youngstown.

The Colon campaign received a $320 loan from Colon herself and a $450 loan from Jessica Lew of Hubbard.

The campaign also reported that Colon owed $397.50.

In terms of major expenditures, the Colon campaign spent $1,306.40 at City Printing in Youngstown for mailing and postage charges for the mailing.

The campaign spent $965.04 at Blue Phoenix Strategies in Youngstown for consulting, yard signs, business cards and a website. An additional $300 was spent at Blue Phoenix Strategies for political consulting.

The Colon Campaign reported having $299.62 remaining.

The committee that selected Libby Benson reported receiving $4,889.65 in total monetary contributions and $841.76 in value.

The Benson campaign reported receiving $485.06 from Carl James of Cleveland, $250 from Kristen Rock of Youngstown and $242.28 from Kathy Wolsonovich in Poland. The Benson campaign also received a monetary contribution of $300 from the Trumbull County Women’s Caucus.

Some of the significant contributions the Benson campaign received included a $100 meal from Benson and a $100 gift card from Amal Nisar of Youngstown.

The Benson campaign reported expenditures of $1,756.96.

Some of the campaign’s biggest expenses included $276.45 to Lady Printing in Seminole, Florida for printing materials, $375.74 to Vista Print in Waltham, Massachusetts for marketing postcards and $458 to Capital Promotions in Glenside, PA for yard signs.

The Benson campaign reported $3,132.69 remaining on hand.

The report filed by the committee for the election of Devon Stanley showed that he received $6,225 in monetary contributions and $1,178.75 in value. Stanley also brought in $1,861.82 from his last report.

Reports filed by the Stanley campaign show $4,120 in contributions received during fundraising events. The campaign also received $914.92 worth of food from Toby Meloro of Youngstown and $263.83 worth of food from Timothy Monroe of Girard.

In terms of expenditures, the Stanley campaign reported $280. The campaign paid $200 to Liberty Assembly of God for event space and it paid $80 to the Liberty Gridiron Association for an advertisement at an event.

The Stanley campaign listed two outstanding debts. The campaign is indebted to Sara Stanley of Girard, the report said. $1,279.08 and it’s owed $900 to Jordan Locketti of Gordy Graphics, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

